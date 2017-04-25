Cisco: Partners, Capture That Digital Revenue

By Lorna Garey

News

CISCO MARKETING VELOCITY — Cisco opened its 10th Marketing Velocity summit at the historic Palmer House Hilton in Chicago on Monday, with general sessions in the historic grand ballroom. While speakers didn’t break much new ground – many presentations were the same seen at recent Cisco Live and Partner Summit events – the marketing professionals in attendance appreciated the unified message delivered by executives on stage as well as experts in various technical sessions, from data-center architectures to security.

Michelle Chiantera, VP, Global Partner Marketing, served as emcee. Chiantera talked about the power, and peril, of digital connections — customers demand 24/7 engagement, which as the recent passenger incident on United Airlines shows, can be a double-edged sword for companies driven more by process than a customer-centric ethos.

“There has never been a better time to become a digital believer," said Chiantera, challenging attendees to sell through both the entire customer life cycle and across Cisco’s portfolio. Channel-partner marketing experts heard loud and clear the message of being a trusted adviser, selling solutions with a business focus by entwining marketing and sales.

In a live poll, attendees were asked how tightly those practices are linked. Less than 9 percent said their companies’ marketing and sales teams are “extremely well aligned."

Chiantera welcomed to the stage Chris Dedicoat, executive VP for worldwide sales and field operations, who pointed out that the percentage of business coming through the channel has risen under his tenure, from 80 percent to now north of 85 percent. Dedicoat assured attendees that CEO Chuck Robbins, who has roots in the channel organization, is committed to enablement for partners, many of whom are struggling with a skills shortage.

In fact, when asked how many attendees expected a budget increase for their marketing teams, not one hand went up.

“Push us, push us hard; make us move quickly as a company," he said. “It’s an incredibly exciting time, what we can do together."

One area where Dedicoat says Cisco remains committed to marketing enablement is security.

“I don’t think that we are yet seen as a security company," he said, even though Cisco holds 9 percent market share overall in enterprise security and is No. 1 or No. 2 in revenue in its key categories, including NG firewalls.

“We stop 20 billion attacks per day, 7.2 trillion a year," he said. “We’ve invested $106 billion in acquisitions, and that will continue."

Both Dedicoat and, later, Wendy Bahr, senior vice president, Global Partner Organization, mentioned Meraki as a strong brand for the channel. However, Dedicoat also said one thing Cisco is not is a vertically focused provider — Cisco is leaving that to partners. It’s also not concerned about ...