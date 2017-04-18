Cisco, Counterpane Alum to Lead Bayshore Sales

By James Anderson

News

Bayshore Networks has hired someone for its newly created position of vice president of worldwide sales and channels.

Kevin Senator will take on the job for the Maryland-based cyber protection provider. He has led sales efforts at various companies, which have been in the security, networking and software spaces.

Bayshore's Michael Dager – to whom Senator will report – praised his experience in both direct and indirect sales.

"Kevin Senator has an outstanding track record in the cyber security and networking fields with several high-profile successes to his credit," Dager said. "We are thrilled to have a sales executive with his energy and experience come on board to lead sales and partner efforts at this important stage in the company's rapid growth."

Senator most recently led SaaS sales for Cal Amp Corp. He was the chief revenue officer and chief operating officer of Blackphone. He worked for nine years as vice president of worldwide sales for Counterpane and managed service sales for Cisco.

"I'm excited to join the Bayshore team at this pivotal point in the company's growth. Industrial cyber protection is a critically important market with tremendous upside," Senator said. "Building on early customer momentum, Bayshore is now extending its global footprint through direct and partner channels."

Bayshore has a reputation for its industrial IoT security technology, which earned it a partnership with AT&T last year.