Channel Partners Announces Spring 2017 360° Award Winners

By Lorna Garey

News

**Editor's Note: Click here for our gallery featuring the 25 winners.**

The 25 winners of the 2017 Channel Partners 360° Business Value Awards were announced this evening at the Spring 2017 Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas. This is the fifth anniversary of Channel Partners’ 360° Awards and the 20th anniversary of the Conference & Expo.

Winners received their trophies during a gala reception at the Eyecandy Sound Lounge at Mandalay Bay.

To be considered, companies completed an extensive Channel Partners 360° application that profiled a real-world case study. Applicants demonstrated how they addressed the customer’s technology needs while creating business value and delivering solid return on investment. Channel Partners editors evaluated more than 50 applications to determine the 25 candidates that best exemplify the Channel Partners 360° vision.

For the first time, three winners were also selected to take part in a keynote panel, moderated by WTG CEO Vince Bradley. Ryan Young, managing partner, Acliviti; Shane Stark, director of vendor relations, Carrier Access; and Robert Short, VP, Liquid Networx, shared details of their winning entries with Channel Partners attendees.

“Our spring 2017 Channel Partners 360° Business Value Awards winners offer a master class on thriving through disruption," said Lorna Garey, editor-in-chief of Channel Partners. “The past few years are arguably the most tumultuous I’ve seen in nearly two decades covering the technology industry. Customers need help, and our CP360° winners delivered. They identified and solved business problems, dramatically increased productivity and saved clients money while at the same time transitioning their own businesses into a new era of digital-services selling and mastering complex technologies like SD-WAN."

This year’s winners:

3nom

ACLIVITI

Advanced Technology Consulting

F. Daniel Technology Group

Aureon

Black Box Networking Services

Bridlewood Consulting

Bryley Systems Inc.

Carrier Access

CloudTech 1

Corporate Technologies Group, Inc.

CPI Communications

Eze Castle Integration

INFINIT Consulting

Liquid Networx

Net 7 Solutions

Networks Unlimited

Nexus Communications Technology

No More Salespeople Consulting

Opex Technolologies

Platte River Networks

Richardson

Sagenet

Telecomquotes.com

ZLH Enterprises

Event sponsors were BlueSky IT Partners, CCH SureTax Communications, CoreDial, Epik Networks, Frontier Communications, Lume Cloud Solutions, Verizon and vXchange.

Our next 360° Business Value Awards will be announced at Channel Partners Evolution, held in Austin, Texas, Sept. 25-28. Applications for the fall awards are being accepted through June 15. Use our online application to complete your partner profile or contact managing editor Buffy Naylor.

