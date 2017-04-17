Channel Partners Announces Best in Show, Influencer, Partners Choice Awardees

By Lorna Garey

News

CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Channel Partners editors announced five Best in Show winners, three Channel Influencers and four Channel Partners Choice awardees at last week's Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas.

Best in Show winners are selected by Channel Partners Conference & Expo attendees along with a panel of editors. Show-goers were invited to vote for their favorites in four categories via the mobile app or by stopping by Channel Partners’ booth.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the Conference & Expo, Channel Partners also debuted two new awards.

Channel Influencer honors were presented to one carrier or cable company, one master agent or distributor, and one next-gen solutions provider that went above and beyond in bringing their partners to the conference, based on attendees booking expo passed using dedicated discount codes.

Finally, the all-new Channel Partners Choice Awards recognized suppliers for innovation in their channel programs.

“This is the first year for the Channel Partners Choice awards," said Lorna Garey, editor-in-chief of Channel Partners. “We wanted to recognize top channel-focused suppliers who are innovating to help their partners, but we weren’t going to simply have a group of editors or analysts making selections. It had to be driven by our community. We think we achieved that. All CP Choice winners were nominated by current partners, with no incentive except recognizing excellence in channel programs."

Anyone in the channel community may nominate a vendor partner.

Best in Show:

Best New Exhibitor: Webroot

Best Booth Design: CenturyLink

Best Giveaway/Promotion: Star2Star Speed Weekend

Best New Product: BluLogix IoT Solution

Channel Influencers:

Carriers & Cablecos: AT&T

Masters & Distributors: Intelisys

Next-Gen Solutions Providers: CallTower

Channel Partners Choice Awards:

