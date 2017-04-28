CenturyLink Names Senior Leadership Post Level 3 Acquisition

By Edward Gately

News

CenturyLink on Friday announced the senior leadership team that will report to president and CEO Glen Post III once its acquisition of Level 3 Communications closes.

“We have assembled an incredibly talented and experienced executive team that is well positioned to lead the combined company and drive our increased enterprise focus," Post said. “With the assets we will have as a result of this strategic combination and with this leadership team in place at closing, we believe we will be positioned to deliver strong performance not only in the United States, but also in our expanded markets globally."

The senior leadership team will include:

Clay Bailey as senior vice president of transformation, who will lead the integration of CenturyLink and Level 3, and automation and simplification in the combined company.

Dean Douglas as executive vice president of North America enterprise, who will be responsible for sales, revenue generation and enterprise service delivery in the company’s North American markets. He also will have responsibility for the company’s national/business technicians.

Gary Gauba as senior vice president and chief relationship officer, who will be responsible for building relationships with the C-suite executives of the company’s top customers and also will continue to lead the advanced solutions group.

Stacey Goff as executive vice president, general counsel and chief administrative officer, who will lead the company's legal, corporate strategy, business development, and mergers and acquisitions functions.

Aamir Hussain as executive vice president, chief technology officer and network operations, who will be responsible for product development, platforms, and infrastructure and information technology.

Maxine Moreau as executive vice president of consumer, who will be responsible for sales, marketing and service delivery for the company's local-market consumer operations in 37 states, including field technicians.

Laurinda Pang as executive vice president of global accounts management and international, who will be responsible for sales, revenue generation and enterprise service delivery for the company’s top global accounts and for the company's APAC, EMEA and LATAM markets.

Sunit Patel as executive vice president and chief financial officer, who will be responsible for the company's domestic and international finance and accounting functions.

Scott Trezise as executive vice president of human resources, who will lead all domestic and international human resources functions.

Girish Varma as executive vice president of IT and managed services, who will be responsible for technology/strategic consulting, Big Data, managed security services and managed hosting.

Post plans to name an executive vice president and chief marketing officer later.

The company continues to expect the Level 3 transaction to close by the end of the third quarter.