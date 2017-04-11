CDW, Intelisys Win CoreSite Partner Awards

News

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (Booth 139), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions across the U.S., announced today that it will celebrate the success of its channel program during 2016 with awards that will be presented to the winning partners during The Channel Partners Conference & Expo. The 2016 recipients are:

Top Revenue Producer – Stratacore, they earns this designation for the second consecutive year;

Sub-Agent of the Year – CDW, awarded based on revenue and transactions earned in 2016;

Top Regional Partners, awarded based on transaction numbers, closed new revenue, and support/engagement with CoreSite

East Coast Partner of the Year – Intelisys

West Coast Partners of the Year – a tie between ColoPeople and Data Mob

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,000 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 400+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.