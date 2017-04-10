Broker Online Exchange Launches Energy Affiliate Program

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Broker Online Exchange (Booth 113), the largest deregulated energy network in North America, announced today that it has launched its Energy Affiliate Program, EnerConnect, ahead of the Channel Partners Conference & Expo. EnerConnect gives people in the commercial services sector the power to sell retail energy to clients easily and quickly in order to earn lucrative commissions.

“We’re very excited to get this program off the ground," said Arthur Gruen, Vice President of Broker Online Exchange. “Energy deregulation has engendered huge opportunities to energy experts and brokers for years now, and it’s time to bring these opportunities to those who aren’t quite experts in the field. I can’t think of a better place to debut the program than the Channel Partner Conference."

The affiliate program leverages custom technology that gives affiliates access to energy rates from 75+ top suppliers. Affiliates simply upload an image of their commercial client’s energy bill, and they will receive a price comparison sheet that details the best energy options available for the client and the client’s potential savings over time.

EnerConnect also offers several unique advantages to commercial service professionals:

Access to all the top suppliers in all markets ensures affiliates will have truly competitive and beneficial pricing for their clients.

Broker Online Exchange offers a world-class support team with expertise in all markets and industries to address any questions or concerns.

Affiliates can uncover savings for clients to use towards their core business.

Attendees can enroll online at enroll.brokeronlinexchange.com/affiliate.

About Broker Online Exchange

Broker Online Exchange is North America’s largest retail energy network, connecting energy sellers with suppliers. They help commercial energy brokers and affiliates streamline sales through a competitive pricing network, world-class support, and groundbreaking technology. Learn more at brokeronlinexchange.com.