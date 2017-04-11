Broker Online Exchange Announces New App for Attendees

News

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Broker Online Exchange (Booth 113), the largest deregulated energy network in North America, announced today that their EnerConnect Energy Affiliate app is now available to download from iTunes and Google Play. Offering the app in the popular app stores ensures energy affiliates have quick, easy and reliable access to the tool.

Energy affiliates use the app to take and upload pictures of their client’s energy bill in order to receive detailed price comparisons from all major energy suppliers along with savings calculations to show their clients. Using the app allows any commercial services professional to sell energy easily, even if they’re not an energy expert.

“It’s great to see the app available in the two major mobile app stores in time for the conference," said Benji Coomer, Vice President of Broker Online Exchange. “Our affiliate program is designed to make selling energy as easy as possible, and making the companion app available on the majority of smartphones helps us keep that commitment."

Download the app from the Google Play Store here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.box.boxenerconnectaffiliateapp&hl=en

Download the app from the iTunes Store here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/broker-online-exchange/id1215403436?mt=8

About Broker Online Exchange

Broker Online Exchange is North America’s largest retail energy network, connecting energy sellers with suppliers. They help commercial energy brokers and affiliates streamline sales through a competitive pricing network, world-class support, and groundbreaking technology. Learn more at brokeronlinexchange.com.