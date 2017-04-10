Broadvoice Hires Qwest, MCI, Level 3 Vets for Channel Roles

News

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO —Broadvoice® (Booth 327), an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP trunking services for businesses, has significantly expanded its channel management team to provide world-class support for its sales partners, during a time of record-breaking growth for the company.

Ed Kane, Deron Gabbert, and Bill Samohod have joined the company as Channel Managers of the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Northeast regions respectively.

Working side-by-side with sales partners on technology selection, solution design, customer service and more, all three act as dedicated resources for the Broadvoice channel community. The new hires come at a time of unprecedented expansion for the company: Broadvoice has seen a 167% increase in sales in the last three years, while its channel sales have tripled in the last 12 months. It was recently named to the annual Inc. 500|5000, a ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

“It’s a dynamic time for channel partners and for Broadvoice as a company," said Sam Ghahremanpour, President at Broadvoice. “We are dedicated to supporting our partners with the best resources available to ensure an amazing experience for their business customers. These three seasoned industry leaders have the experience and the commitment needed to spearhead the next phase of growth for the channel."

As Channel Manager of the Mid-Atlantic region, Kane brings more than 20 years of experience in the telecom industry, with extensive insight into both sales and engineering. He started out in provisioning, which has enabled him to learn the implementation process from the ground up. Kane also is intimately familiar with both channel and provider environments, after working at regional master agency Telephony Partners (now Acuity Technologies) for seven years and several other carriers. His provider experience includes positions at Intermedia Communications, Qwest Communications, Lightyear Communications, ANPI and Impact Telecom. He is a past President’s Club Winner and was awarded the Top Channel Manager designation.

A US Air Force Veteran with 10 years of service stationed in the Philippines, Germany and US, as well as a tour of duty in the first Gulf War, Kane now lives in the Clearwater, Florida area with wife Lauri and their three boys.

A Channel Manager for the Southeast region, Gabbert is a longtime veteran of telecom, having begun his career in 1997 with MCI. Since 2003, he has worked almost exclusively in the channel. He brings extensive sales, support and ...