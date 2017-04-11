Broadvoice Debuts 4G Failover for Business Continuity

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Broadvoice (Booth 327), an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP trunking services for businesses, has launched its 4G Failover service giving business owners an inexpensive backup plan for those inevitable power outages, weather events and fiber cuts.

With so many critical applications and cloud services relying on an internet connection, companies can’t afford any downtime. According to the 2015 IHS Markit study, North American companies lose up to $700 billion a year related to IT outages—in fact, for most SMBs, downtime is the second highest business cost after payroll. The losses include a 78 percent loss in employee productivity, while missed sales opportunities and lost revenue make up 17 percent of losses.

“Our customers can now rest easy knowing that they can keep the doors open, even if there’s been a loss of internet or the power goes out," said Jim Murphy, CEO of Broadvoice. “Smart businesses stay profitable because they know how to manage for variables and unforeseen circumstances. The Broadvoice 4G Failover service is an inexpensive and indispensable tool for doing just that."

Broadvoice 4G Failover is the ideal option to guard against these potentially catastrophic consequences. It uses high-speed 4G wireless networks nationwide from leading cellular carriers, including AT&T, Verizon and Sprint, to automatically keep businesses up and running in the event of an outage. Traffic is simply and seamlessly rerouted to the 4G Failover circuit, with minimal interruption. Customers can order the 4G Failover from Broadvoice, and the service is plug-and-play, requiring no technical ability to implement.

Broadvoice offers a flexible, smart portfolio of IP-based voice and data offerings, backed by its enterprise-class, geo-redundant IP telephony platform. This includes a full UC suite and cloud PBX services, including unlimited voice calling plans for businesses, throughout the contiguous United States and Canada.

For information on the Broadvoice Partner Program, please call 866-634-1394, or visit www.broadvoice.com/partners.

About Broadvoice

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Broadvoice is a premier provider of cloud phone service, contact center solutions, collaboration and conferencing. Utilizing the latest cloud communications technology, Broadvoice helps businesses achieve higher call quality and faster internet speeds while reducing overall costs and improving efficiency. The company continuously delivers a full suite of secure, reliable, real-time communication solutions that help businesses connect with customers anywhere, any time and with any device. Broadvoice has been ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America. Visit Broadvoice.com to learn more.