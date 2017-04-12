Broadvoice Celebrates Stevie Awards

News

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Broadvoice (Booth 327) has rocked the normally staid telecommunications industry by receiving two coveted Stevie® Awards in the same year. The provider of hosted voice and unified communications (UC) for businesses garnered the Gold Stevie Award for Business Development Achievement of the Year - Technology Industries. They were also honored with the Bronze Silver Stevie Award for Telecom Customer Service Department of the Year.

Broadvoice offers a flexible, smart portfolio of IP-based voice and data offerings, backed by its enterprise-class, geo-redundant IP telephony platform. This includes a full UC suite and cloud PBX services, along with unlimited voice calling plans for businesses, throughout the contiguous United States and Canada. It has seen a 167% increase in sales in the last three years, and was recently named to the annual Inc. 500|5000, a ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

“Our company is gaining significant traction in the enterprise space, and I couldn’t be more honored to receive this business development award," said Sam Ghahremanpour, President at Broadvoice. “We are dedicated to providing outstanding technology solutions to help our customers grow their business, working side-by-side with sales partners on technology selection, solution design, customer service and more. This is a great recognition for all of the hard work that the team and our partners have put in over the last year."

Committed to delivering an amazing experience for every customer, Broadvoice recently announced a new service delivery department, which dovetails with the company’s rapid growth and expanding footprint. The effort—backed with significant personnel expansion—is focused on customer-centric service coordination, from quote to close, along with an attitudinal mission that puts the customer first for the entire relationship lifecycle.

“We are delighted to be recognized with the Stevie Award for our focus on ensuring an amazing experience for all of our customers and channel partners," said George Mitsopoulos, COO at Broadvoice. “We have a deep, company-wide commitment to this service that extends to every single staff member, from the executive suite all the way down to entry-level customer service representatives.."

As a nominee, Broadvoice was reviewed and judged by a specialized committee of judges selected by the Stevie Awards, which included past award winners and leading industry professionals from across the world.

“The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service continues to be among the most competitive and fastest-growing of our awards programs," said Michael Gallagher, founder and president of the Stevie Awards. “The growth of the program illustrates the importance of the functions highlighted—sales, business development, and customer service—to successful enterprises of all types, and how integral recognition in these domains are to building and maintaining corporate reputations."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes several of the world’s leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business AwardsSM and International Business AwardsSM. The awards were presented during a gala banquet at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, with more than 650 executives from around the world in attendance.

About Broadvoice

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Broadvoice is a premier provider of cloud phone service, contact center solutions, collaboration and conferencing. Utilizing the latest cloud communications technology, Broadvoice helps businesses achieve higher call quality and faster internet speeds while reducing overall costs and improving efficiency. The company continuously delivers a full suite of secure, reliable, real-time communication solutions that help businesses connect with customers anywhere, any time and with any device. Broadvoice has been ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America. Visit Broadvoice.com to learn more.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the American Business Awards, the International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at stevieawards.com.