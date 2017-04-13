Broadvoice Acquires XBP to Enhance Technology Portfolio

By Edward Gately

News

CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Broadvoice, the provider of hosted voice, UC and SIP trunking services for businesses, has acquired XBP, a development-oriented company with telephony and contact-center offerings.

During this week’s Channel Partners Conference & Expo, Jim Murphy, Broadvoice’s CEO, and Moe Navid, XBP’s founder and chief technology officer, told Channel Partners what the acquisition means to both companies and partners.

“We’ve admired XBP from afar for a while and I think that meeting each other on a personal level we realized that from a business perspective we have shared visions and shared values when it comes to how to grow business, and how to treat customers and partners," Murphy said. “It was a real natural fit."

XBP’s platform allows for the integration of simple communications platform as a service (CPaaS) and complex UCaaS applications. Developers can use XBP’s Twilio-compatible APIs and WebRTC SDK to hook into the suite of advanced collaboration features.

“What we’re getting out of it immediately is a huge jump in technology for us as a company," Murphy said. “And it’s allowing us to really fulfill our vision for delivering an amazing experience to our channel partners. We have given sneak previews of what we’re calling Broadvoice Platform 2.0 to select partners at this show and they’ve been blown away, from the partner portal, the customer experience side and some of the other pieces."

According to Broadvoice, the acquisition will consolidate “two engines of innovation in Southern California," and will allow XBP’s technology to gain nationwide exposure as Broadvoice integrates the XBP UI into its products and services.

“All we always needed at XBP was the resources to deliver to our customers," Navid said “What makes us amazingly excited about this acquisition is joining a company who believe in delivering an amazing experience, as well as excellence in operations."

XBP’s entire workforce will be joining Broadvoice.