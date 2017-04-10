Broadview Launches New Agent Blog Featuring 'Modern Advice'

News

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Broadview Networks® (Booth 713), a leader in cloud-based unified communications (UC) and information technology services, is proud to announce the official launch of its Modern Agent blog - a new resource for agents looking to grow and improve their business by creating competitive differentiation and a powerful marketing message to attract and retain more customers.

“Modern Agent was created to offer agents a mix of tailored content specific to broad industry content, product-related information, growing trends and advice on how to effectively market themselves to help them cater to their audiences and drive demand," said Brittany Fuller, Broadview Networks’ National Channel Director. “We take pride in our ongoing commitment to support our partners in today’s complex business environments, and continue to anticipate the growing needs and business challenges faced by our partners."

Modern Agent was designed for the agent with limited time to perfect comprehensive sales and marketing strategy or tie their strategy into current methods and trends, and those who may not have the budget for outside resources. Broadview and its subject matter experts will deliver tips, tricks and powerful advice on how to enhance their business’ image. Topics will include the significance of current trends, like the move from premise-based to cloud-based business phone systems, how to enhance online marketing and sales efforts, successfully generate engagement with current customers and stand out to new prospects.

Topics recently featured include how the right tools can influence sales, how to exceed sales goals, how to use LinkedIn to drive new leads, generate buzz for your business without an agency and how one can increase email performance. Future posts will continue to be added on a weekly basis and shared via Modern Agent’s Twitter and LinkedIn accounts.

For complete details, agents can contact Broadview Networks or their dedicated Broadview Channel Manager.

