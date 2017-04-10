BluLogix Launches Next-Gen Platform for MSPs

News

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — BluLogix (Booth 851 and a Featured Sponsor), a leading cloud solution provider platform, today announced at Channel Partners Conference & Expo, in Las Vegas, NV, the launch of its “next generation SaaS solution" with purpose built tools to address the unique complexities of the evolving Managed Service Provider (MSP) market.

“In the traditional MSP model the MSP controlled the sourcing, ordering and support for their customer’s solutions. Today customers self-source direct from the cloud provider, what they need, when they need it. MSP’s that realize this are adapting by capturing, supporting, monetizing and optimizing these events in real-time." – says Tim Cook, CEO at BluLogix

With this release, BluLogix is introducing more than fifty new enhancements, as well as, industry first concepts that facilitate cloud solution providers (CSP) ability to resell and support cloud solutions from most any provider. These include Microsoft CSP, Amazon APN, AT&T Partner Exchange and many more enterprise solutions delivered from the cloud. Key to CSP optimization is aligning the activation process with the partner invoicing process using advanced monetization capabilities to include:

Re-Billing: Enables MSP’s to electronically read invoices from upstream providers and automatically re-bill the charges on a single invoice to the customer with a mark-up. Supports a model where MSP can capture additional margin by marking up the cost of their customer’s charges after the charges have been incurred.

Enables MSP’s to electronically read invoices from upstream providers and automatically re-bill the charges on a single invoice to the customer with a mark-up. Supports a model where MSP can capture additional margin by marking up the cost of their customer’s charges after the charges have been incurred. Agent Pass Through Billing : Enables MSP’s to electronically read invoices from upstream providers and pass-through the charges onto a single invoice without a mark-up and balance these charges against the general ledger with an off-setting payment voucher. Often used to pass-through telecom charges and taxes to avoid telecom compliance requirements i.e. Cisco Webex and Microsoft Skype for Business.

: Enables MSP’s to electronically read invoices from upstream providers and pass-through the charges onto a single invoice without a mark-up and balance these charges against the general ledger with an off-setting payment voucher. Often used to pass-through telecom charges and taxes to avoid telecom compliance requirements i.e. Cisco Webex and Microsoft Skype for Business. Service/Product Catalog Resale: Manage recurring or one-time billing. Purchase hardware or services wholesale and resell these solutions to the customer often bundled or re-packaged to meet specific customer needs. By loading the cost basis into BluLogix partners will have real-time visibility into margins and important business metrics.

Manage recurring or one-time billing. Purchase hardware or services wholesale and resell these solutions to the customer often bundled or re-packaged to meet specific customer needs. By loading the cost basis into BluLogix partners will have real-time visibility into margins and important business metrics. Usage Billing: Measure and rate time, quantity or volume. Used for billing service hours, telecom, data, licenses, etc. in arrears after the services have been consumed. Typically requires additional BluLogix functionality in support of notifications and e-commerce for plan upgrades to avoid overage charges.

Measure and rate time, quantity or volume. Used for billing service hours, telecom, data, licenses, etc. in arrears after the services have been consumed. Typically requires additional BluLogix functionality in support of notifications and e-commerce for plan upgrades to avoid overage charges. Hybrid Billing: Combines multiple billing scenarios into a single billing event. Particularly relevant with bundles like Microsoft 365 – combining resale and pass-through billing for skype telecom charges or Amazon Web Service – combining resale for instances and usage for volume billing.

Current customers of the BluLogix will be automatically upgraded starting in March 2017 to immediately take advantage of these benefits.

About BluLogix

BluLogix is a leading cloud solution provider platform. The company helps cloud solution providers compete and win by optimizing cost, value and resources. Additional information can be found at www.BluLogix.com or by connecting with BluLogix on Twitter and LinkedIn.