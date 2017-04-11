BluLogix Debuts Next-Gen Platform for IoT Providers

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — BluLogix (Booth 851 and a Featured Sponsor), a leading cloud solution provider platform, today announced at Channel Partners Conference & Expo, in Las Vegas, NV, the launch of its “next generation SaaS solution" with purpose built tools to address the unique complexities of the evolving Internet of Things (IoT) market.

As the IoT market quickly evolves, today’s IoT providers understand they must transform from selling devices to selling data. Doing so requires a platform that can parse, analyze, package and rate large quantities of data, independent of the device, to ultimately generate an invoice to the customer that is both comprehensive and easy to understand.

At the heart of this new release is BluLogix powerful analytics engine capable of capturing, analyzing, packaging and rating large quantities of data from multiple disparate platforms and network providers. BluLogix has completed integrations with AT&T Control Center and Verizon ThingSpace to ensure network data capture can be aggregated with IoT platform data leveraging BluLogix’ API and file transfer capabilities.

“One of the most exciting revelations, many of our IoT providers find, is that once they separate the data from the device new market opportunities arise. From these new market opportunities evolve new data centric services. This cycle seems to be self-perpetuating." – says Tim Cook, CEO BluLogix

Provisioning automation, for AT&T Control Center and Verizon ThingSpace, is now delivered from our powered by BluLogix IoT storefront giving IoT customers the opportunity to self-serve for devices or network capacity on an as needed basis or as a response to a capacity or overage notification.

To address the complexities of capturing necessary data to automate provisioning, BluLogix is introducing Guided Selling as a new tool that presents the user with a sequence of dialog boxes leading the user through a series of well-defined steps to automate the execution of dependent processes.

Guided Selling can be customized to align with process sequences and data capture for each service offered. This enables solution providers a streamlined intuitive process for delivery that significantly reduces resources and time required to deliver complex services when compared to legacy systems.

Current customers of the BluLogix will be automatically upgraded starting in March 2017 to immediately take advantage of these benefits.

About BluLogix

BluLogix is a leading cloud solution provider platform. The company helps cloud solution providers compete and win by optimizing cost, value and resources. Additional information can be found at www.BluLogix.com or by connecting with BluLogix on Twitter and LinkedIn.