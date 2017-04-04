BitTitan Unveils Expanded Managed Services Automation Platform

By Edward Gately

BitTitan has launched an expanded version of its MSPComplete platform with the addition of business-process automation, turnkey managed services, and intellectual property (IP) standardization and protection.

These features, when combined into a single platform, deliver business-critical insights into all facets of the IT infrastructure, “propelling organizations toward greater productivity, scalability, compliance and consistency," according to the company. With MSPComplete, service providers can become “true modern MSPs," it said.

Rocco Seyboth, BitTitan’s vice president of marketing, tells Channel Partners that more than 11,000 partners are using the current version of MSPComplete, including current tools like MigrationWiz.

“We started a beta program about six months ago and we have about 50 partners that have been using the new MSPComplete, and some of them are already having really amazing results," he said. “The first challenge for growth that an MSP will face is they can’t expand their service offerings to grow their revenue or attract new customers because they don’t have the knowledge. They started their business with limited knowledge about one or two products or types or technologies; maybe they were really good at email. MSPComplete helps them grow their business by giving them the detailed runbooks and methodology for delivering services that they don’t know how to deliver today without them having to hire new engineers or get new competencies. So an MSP that’s really good at managing email can now manage PBX or enterprise-content management, for example, because MSPComplete gives them that capability and tells them exactly what to do out of the box."

MSPComplete allows IT service providers, including SIs, MSPs and hosted providers, to discover, implement, oversee and sell a large collection of managed services through automation, the company said. The platform addresses three critical areas for partners: revenue, IP and profit.

“MSPComplete definitely helps MSPs verticalize their solutions," Seyboth said. “The first step to verticalization is standardization. Once you standardize all of your unique business processes, then you have a foundation from which you can start to customize them for different verticals. And so we think that MSPComplete is going to enable more MSPs than ever before to create verticalized solutions through standardization of their business processes."

The MSPComplete Service Library features more than 100 migration and turnkey managed services around Microsoft Office 365 Suite, Microsoft Fast Track, Azure, EMS, Dropbox Business, Amazon, Box and Google G Suite, with new services to be added and updated weekly. In addition, partners can create custom services and IP by adding tasks to an existing service or by building an entirely new service.

“MSPComplete is not just a technical solution — it’s transformational," said Geeman Yip, BitTitan’s CEO. “Our vision is to make technology invisible and enable organizations to focus on what they do best. That’s what being a modern MSP is all about. Standardizing processes is necessary, but overwhelming for many organizations. Our platform makes business process automation accessible and achievable for everyone. Simply put, MSPComplete helps make businesses more successful and people happier."