Bicom Systems Touts Upcoming Hosted IP Key Systems

News

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Bicom Systems (Booth 227), the only unified communications provider with all the right pieces in all the right places, announced the upcoming release of their Hosted IP Key Systems product at Channel Partners this morning.

IP Key Systems is the reinvention of the traditional key system with modern technologies and the latest features. Bicom Systems enhances the traditional system by combining the stability of a tried-and-true product with the innovation of VoIP. Features include the easiest set-up on the market, auto-provisioning, line presence, three-way conferencing, and much more.

Today Bicom Systems announced that a hosted version of IP Key Systems is now in development for partners that wish to host the system and rent to customers. This will be particularly enticing for providers to small or low-budget organizations that do not want to purchase hardware or deal with maintenance.

Hosted IP Key Systems will be a multi-tenant solution that will allow the owner to provide service to multiple customers from one server. The host will have some flexibility in how to rent out the system, including the number of tenants and how much administrative control to give to each one.

For partners that prefer to sell IP Key Systems to customers as a one-time sale, the premise version will remain available.

To learn more about Hosted IP Key Systems, stop by Booth 227 at Channel Partners or visit www.bicomsystems.com/hosted-ip-key-systems.

About Bicom Systems

Bicom Systems is the only Unified Communications provider with all of the pieces to start and grow a telephony company. Established in 2003 with the first ever open-standards, turnkey telephony platform, Bicom Systems synergizes telephony, mobility, security, and billing on rock-solid stability to support partners around the world to grow their businesses. Seven highly-featured products integrate seamlessly to boost sales, growth, and profit, topped off with gloCOM, a desktop and mobile Unified Communications app that enhances and simplifies business communications. For more information, please visit our website at www.bicomsystems.com or contact us at sales@bicomsystems.com today.