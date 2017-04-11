BCM One Intros New Cloud Practice, Solution Set

News

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — BCM One (a Signature Sponsor), a leading technology solutions provider, announced a new cloud practice and solution set called Intelligent Cloud. Intelligent Cloud provides a service portfolio that give its clients the capability to monitor, analyze, model and orchestrate their cloud consumption.

BCM One Intelligent Cloud Solutions are designed to offer businesses advanced analytics to help clients anticipate revenue and profit impacting change. Intelligent Cloud is powered by a bundle of services including Cloud Optimization – helping companies realize their cloud usage and expenses from Azure and AWS, Predictive Analytics and Modeling from Microsoft Power BI, Network Infrastructure and Connectivity via Express Route and SD WAN -- including network analysis and optimization and Storage via Microsoft Data Lake, as an example. In addition, the Intelligent Cloud provides supplementary services such as virtual desktop services, Office 365 and Skype for Business. This service portfolio is all supported by BCM One’s Professional Services and a team of certified cloud architects and network engineers. This team helps businesses migrate, manage and monitor the Intelligent Cloud.

“We’re very excited to announce the next evolution in cloud technology, that simply stated, empowers business decision makers to realize tangible results of cloud solutions," stated Rick Rios, Executive Director of the BCM One Intelligent Cloud Practice. “Our cloud architects can harvest the insight of past trends to create predictive models that will allow our clients to minimize business risk." “BCM One started offering cloud solutions to our clients over four years ago, and we are very excited to bring cloud technology to an advanced level which seeks to compliment costs savings and build governance around the consumption of cloud within organizations," added John Cunningham, Founder & Co-CEO of BCM One.

To learn more details on BCM One’s New Intelligent Cloud Practice and Solutions, meet BCM One at their Technology Lounge at Channel Partners Spring in Room Islander H on Tuesday, April 11 from 1:00 – 4:00PM and on Wednesday, April 12 from 11:00 AM – 3:00PM. Rick Rios will be on-hand to discuss this exciting new Cloud Practice and the unique value that it can bring to channel partners and their clients.

Visit BCM One at www.bcmone.com.

ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded and headquartered in New York City in 1992, BCM One provides a single source for truly integrated technology solutions that help advance a company's business objectives. Through partnerships with over 50 leading technology suppliers, BCM One offers managed solutions for organizations including unified communications, cloud solutions, telecom expense optimization and connectivity solutions. Companies engage with BCM One for the planning, network design, deployment and/or management of their technology solutions. For more information about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.