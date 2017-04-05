Avecto Revamps Partner Program, Targets Growth in North America

By Edward Gately

News

Global endpoint security firm Avecto has revamped its partner program and plans to recruit more strategic partners in North America.

Designed in collaboration with partners, the Avecto Channel Partner Program is now made up of three tier thresholds: Platinum, Gold and Silver. It was developed to provide a “clear path for partners to progress," according to the company.

To date, Avecto has established relationships with more than 80 partners across the globe, including 28 in North America.

Matthew Knutsen, Avecto’s vice president and general manager of the Americas, tells Channel Partners that previously the company had only looked at the channel “opportunistically, and our program worked for that mindset."

“Avecto made a strategic decision last fiscal year to become a channel-led organization, and as such, we needed a richer program that would reward our strategic partners," he said. “In an effort to up-level our Channel Partner Program, we revamped our channel strategy and designed a new program in collaboration with our existing partners. Some of the key changes we made include: doubling deal registration; adding MDF for our top partner tiers; adding channel-specific marketing campaigns; revamping sales and technical enablement programs with a focus on channel; introducing certified consultancy; increasing partner discount levels; (and) shifting the renewals process so that is now handled by the channel versus direct."

Also, program strategy sessions have been restructured to include annual business plans with quarterly reviews attended by key executives, Knutsen said. In addition, a new partner portal, Avecto Connect, gives partners real-time access to deal registration, knowledge sharing, marketing collateral, sales collateral and more, he said.

“Avecto has aggressive margins and strict rules of engagements," he said. “As part of our program, we have set firm requirements to join our channel program, which protects those partners that have made a strategic investment in Avecto."

In February, Avecto announced an 83 percent jump in revenue from the same period last year with North America now making up 60 percent of the company’s global sales.

“We’ve experienced rapid growth in North America over a relatively short space of time and our channel partners play a huge part in that success," Knutsen said. “We know how crowded the security market is today and identifying the right partnerships has been pivotal in driving the business forward."

This month, Avecto will embark on its global “Know your threats" roadshow, joining forces with 16 Avecto partners in locations across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. The roadshow will feature lessons from a hacker, with live demos, interactive presentations, and insight from a Microsoft MVP on how to stop the biggest attacks in 2017.