Avant, Intelisys, CDW Among Peak 10 Partner Award Winners

By Edward Gately

News

**Editor's Note: Click here for our recent list of "Top Partners: The Best of the Best," featuring channel partners recognized by numerous companies in the industry.**

Peak 10 has recognized AlphaServe, Avant, CDW, Intelisys and RoundTower Technologies through its Double Black Diamond Awards.

The awards were handed out during last week’s Channel Partners Conference & Expo. The awards highlight partner success in generating business opportunities and “delivering reliable technology solutions based on Peak 10’s services."

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with industry leaders like Avant, Intelisys, CDW, AlphaServe and RoundTower," said Dave Sroka, Peak 10’s vice president of channel sales. “Our partnerships with these companies have continued to expand, and we look forward to further extending the reach of our hybrid IT, interconnection and cloud services solutions to a growing crop of enterprises across the country."

AlphaServe was named Agent of the Year, which recognizes the direct partner that demonstrated the highest production in signings in 2016.

Avant was named Master Agent of the Year, which recognizes the partner who had the highest production in signings last year.

CDW was named Reseller of the Year, which recognizes the partner with the ability to sell Powered By offerings and who demonstrated the highest production in signings in 2016.

Intelisys was named Rookie of the Year, which recognizes the partner who signed with Peak 10 in 2016 and had the highest production in signings.

RoundTower Technologies was named Peak Partner of the Year, which recognizes the partner who had the single largest revenue signing in 2016.

Peak 10’s partner ecosystem has been growing steadily. This year, the company has signed five new master agents — MicroCorp, Telarus, NEF (New England Fiber), CNSG and COLOpeople.