PRESS RELEASE — DALLAS, April 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership of the Communications Workers of America has notified AT&T* that CWA-represented wireline employees in the company's Southwest Region (CWA District 6) have voted to ratify a four-year contract.

The agreement, which was reached on March 2, covers over 20,000 employees in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. It was ratified prior to expiration of the current contract on April 8, 2017. It includes, for the first time, about 900 DIRECTV employees who voted last October to ratify an agreement placing them in the Southwest contract.

Including this agreement, AT&T has reached, and union-represented employees have ratified, 28 labor agreements with the CWA and IBEW since the beginning of 2015, covering nearly 123,000 employees.

