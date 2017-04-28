AT&T, CenturyLink, Cisco, Verizon Named 'Major Vendors' in Telecom Managed Services

By Edward Gately

News

The telecom managed services market is expected to grow from $12 billion this year to $22.6 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7 percent.

That’s according to a new report from MarketsandMarkets.

The major vendors in this market are Amdocs, AT&T, CenturyLink, Cisco Systems, Comarch S.A., Ericsson AB, GTT Communications, Huawei Technologies, IBM, NTT Data, Sprint.com, Tech Mahindra, Unisys and Verizon, MarketsandMarkets said.

Among the driving forces in telecom managed services are: the reduced cost of managing enterprise infrastructure; better focus on core business activities and core strategies; low risk associated with business operations in terms of security; and improved operational efficiency, reliability and agility in the business process.

The managed data-center services segment has the largest market share during the forecast period, according to the report. Demand for managing data-center services is increasing across all regions.

The proliferation of smartphones and tablets across enterprises, and the increased use of social media in the consumer segment have resulted in the production of a "huge amount of data," MarketsandMarkets said. The Internet of Things (IoT) is another major area where the amount of data has been generating exponentially. These factors drive demand for managed data center services across the organization.

Among organization size, the SME segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. SMEs are strongly adopting managed services for managing and operating their enterprise infrastructure, including network implementation, data center management, mobility and security services.

Asia Pacific is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast period. China and India are rapidly growing in terms of technology adoption and foreign direct investment. The integration of advanced technologies such as Long Term Evolution (LTE), IoT and mobility are widely implemented across the region.