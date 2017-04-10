Altaworx Spearheads Release of AT&T Collaborate-Fiber Bundle

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Altaworx (Booth 256), has been asked by AT&T to spearhead the release of the product bundle AT&T Collaborate™ with the AT&T Fiber-Based U-verse Business High Speed Internet offered exclusively in AT&T Fiber Ready Buildings. We are actively seeking partners to help us with the beta trial launch of this bundle for AT&T. With this bundle, our partners will be able to offer the power of the AT&T fiber backbone and AT&T Collaborate™ combined. AT&T Collaborate™ is a flexible hosted voice solution that gives you the traditional voice features you need and the collaboration tools you want, regardless of your work location.

AT&T Business Fiber features Symmetric and Asymmetric speed offering: 25Mbps/5Mbps thru 300Mbps/300Mbps; will use AT&T Business Fiber branding; service features and "look & feel" same as traditional Broadband Internet; and leased fiber broadband gateway CPE with LAN ports.

AT&T Collaborate™ features Voice, Unified Communications, and Contact Center options are available; Conferencing, web meetings, and employee availability are unified in one application; Cloud-based telephony features such as hunt groups, auto attendant, and single voice voicemail; Mobile app for most operating systems (iOS, Android); Available to use on virtually any device; Single number reach for both fixed and mobile users; Security and business continuity; and May not require changes to existing service.

About Altaworx

Altaworx has been a leading internet & telecommunications provider since 2001. In 2011 Altaworx became the very first partner to join AT&T’s Partner Exchange Program and presently holds the premier title of Platinum Elite Solution Provider. With clients ranging from small businesses to municipalities and universities, Altaworx is a trusted leader in communications technology.