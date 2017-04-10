Allied Telecom Group Revamps Channel Program

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Allied Telecom Group (a Meeting Room sponsor), a leading single source provider of Internet, Data Transport, Voice and Unified Communications services in the Mid-Atlantic, has taken strategic steps in early 2017 to support growth in its Channel Program, with new Channel leadership and a new partnership with MasterStream.

Allied is pleased to name Melanie Jameson as the new Director of Channel Development. Ms. Jameson is a 17-year veteran in the telecommunications industry and has been with Allied for 9 years in management roles supportive of client operations and sales functions. She is now focused on deploying Allied’s new indirect sales model to drive continued market expansion both in the current network footprint and into new markets.

“I am excited for this next phase in my career at Allied and look forward to strengthening our current partner relationships and evolving Allied’s Channel program in support of our growth," says Ms. Jameson.

Additionally, Allied is now an official MasterStream Partner, which will allow Allied to provide competitive quotes more quickly to its partners and agents. MasterStream’s real-time instant quoting capabilities align with Allied’s commitment to the channel, as the company strives to provide best-in-class care to our current partners and seeks new partnerships in support of its 2017 service expansion.

About Allied Telecom Group

For over 25 years, Allied has proudly served the Washington DC Metro Area and Mid-Atlantic Region as a vendor-agnostic, single-source provider of Internet, data transport, voice, and Unified Communications solutions. Known best as a “trusted technology advisor", Allied has built its reputation through expert, white glove care and personalized attention for clients and partners.