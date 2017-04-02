Alfresco Names Top Partners

PRESS RELEASE — SAN MATEO, Calif. – March 30, 2017 – Open-source pioneer Alfresco Software today announced its top-performing global partners for fiscal year 2017. More than 200 partner companies – including system integrators, software vendors, and resellers – participate in Alfresco’s partner program providing consulting, integration services and training for the Alfresco Digital Business Platform.

This year’s awards recognize leading partners who have developed new business, and enhanced integration between their sales teams and Alfresco's direct sales as part of the Alfresco Global Partner Program. The program helps the company recruit and onboard global and regional partners, streamlines the Alfresco OEM program, and allows partners to build certified solutions based on the modular Alfresco Digital Business Platform.

“We are pleased to recognize some of our best and most innovative partners for the work they do to provide value for our customers with integrated and open process, content, and governance services,” said Bob Crissman, vice president of global channel sales at Alfresco. “They have been particularly instrumental in the recent rollout of our new Alfresco Digital Business Platform – which offers the industry’s only open platform for content, process and governance services. We are looking forward to working with our partner to accelerate time to value and deploy solutions in a fraction of the time compared to traditional ECM and BPM platforms.”

The following partners were presented with their awards at Alfresco’s Sales Kickoff in Chicago on March 15th, 2017:

Americas Partner of the Year – Zia Consulting : A case management, BPM and migration services firm primarily focused on financial services, legal and government, Zia Consulting drove the most new business for Alfresco this year and also posted strong renewals numbers. This is the fourth time Zia Consulting has won this award.

EMEA Partner of Year– Incentro : Systems integrator Incentro, which specializes in public sector, publishing, and health insurance organizations, achieved a 100 percent net renewal rate for Alfresco as well as bringing new marquis customers to Alfresco.

Solution of the Year – Micro Strategies: A BPM and ECM provider for financial services, legal and manufacturing, Micro Strategies was also recognized in 2015 for growing the most year-over-year. In 2016, Micro Strategies implemented its MSI Alfresco-Office Integration solution with some of the largest financial services institutions in the US.

Customer Success Partner of the Year (Americas) – Technology Services Group (TSG) : One of Alfresco's original partners, with key focus areas in Financial Services, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing; TSG was vital in many customer deployments and expansions. Their customer's continued success was key to achieving 100% renewal rates. This is the fifth year in a row that TSG has be recognized as an outstanding partner.

Customer Success Partner of the Year (EMEA) – Atol Conseils et Développement : Systems integrator Atol won recognition for 27 renewals, and a 96 percent net renewals rate. The company was chosen for its clear focus on managing the renewal process, and its close international collaboration with the Alfresco Customer Success team.

Deal Registration Partner of the Year EMEA – SynApps : ECM solution provider and systems integrator SynApps produced an impressive number of registered Alfresco opportunities.

Deal Registration Partner of the Year Americas – Ricoh US – a systems integrator focused on the government and public administration sectors, produced significant registered opportunities in the last 6 months.

Fastest-Growing Partner of the Year – XeniT : European consulting firm XeniT is growing revenues in Belgium and France at an exponential rate – more than quadrupling its annual recurring revenue over the past few years, and achieving business wins with Ethias Insurance and MNT.

Public Sector Partner of the Year – Credence Management Solutions – Specialists in providing innovative management and technology solutions, strategy, business transformation, advisory and implementation services to government agencies. Credence was recognized for its close work with the Alfresco sales and engineering teams in planning, partnering, and closing deals in 2016.

"Being named Alfresco Partner of the Year is a huge honor for the entire Zia team," said Mike Mahon, CEO of Zia Consulting. "Our dedication to the Alfresco partnership, a focus on ...