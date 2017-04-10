888VoIP Announces Multiple Company Expansions

PRESS RELEASE — CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — 888VoIP (Booth 213 and a Featured Sponsor) recently announced an overall expansion to many facets of the company, including the warehouse facility, support and sales staff, and product lines. 888VoIP is a world-wide leading distributor of VoIP products, providing full hardware and software solutions for Service Providers and Value-Added Resellers. The company also offers partners an array of different services through its Channel Advantage program, such hardware provisioning, pre and post-sales support, custom marketing materials, technical support, and training & education programs. The Channel Advantage program allows partners to focus on their customers while 888VoIP handles everything on the back end.

In February 2017, the VoIP distributor expanded its facilities in Elma, New York, adding 15,000 square feet to their warehouse facility. This expansion included the addition of 256 provisioning ports across four new stations, which will greatly increase provisioning capabilities. Partners will benefit from this because it will allow more capacity per hour and 888VoIP can then expand customized requests. With the warehouse expansion, 888VoIP will also be able to keep more product on-hand, increasing the ease of fulfilling customers’ orders.

“In the past few months, 888VoIP has undergone facilities, staff, and product line expansions," said David Vance, Chief Operating Officer, “This will allow us to serve our customers with even more efficiencies and services. All of these expansions will also lend a hand in growing our Channel Advantage Program, and in turn, our partners will benefit even more from their relationship with us."

888VoIP’s Featured Solution lines will also be growing in 2017. Mediatrix, a provider of media gateways, VoIP adaptors, and Session Border Controllers, has been signed on as a featured solution and will be offered to partners as of mid-April. 888VoIP will also be offering a comprehensive line of Snom products, such as IP phones, DECT solutions, and broadcasting & paging products, as well as VTech business phones and VTech Hospitality products.

The 888VoIP expansion included the addition of more team members, including a Marketing Manager, brought on in October 2016, and Vendor Business Manager in January 2017. A Business Operations Specialist position was also created to assist the sales team with customer service and returns. Throughout 2017, the sales team will also see growth with the addition of more inside sales representatives.

“888VoIP is celebrating its ten year anniversary this year, and everything we are doing today will give us a head start to grow even more during the next ten years," said Vance.

