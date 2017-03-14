Zerto Adds Final Pillar to Recently Revamped Alliance Partner Program

By Edward Gately

News

**Editor's Note: Click here for our most recent list of important channel-program changes you should know.**

Zerto on Tuesday unveiled its new Technical Alliances Program aimed at bringing together complementary technology companies to deliver hybrid cloud and business continuity/disaster recovery (BC/DR) services to market.

Early members of the ZAP Technical Alliance Program include Microsoft, AWS, IBM, HPE, Nutanix, Pure Storage, Quantum, Nimble Storage, ExaGrid, Infinidat, Kaminario, Pivot3, Tegile, Embotics and Turbonomics.

Peter Kerr, Zerto’s director of technical alliances, tells Channel Partners the technical alliances program is the third pillar of the recently revamped ZAP program, which the company relaunched in September. As part of this partner program relaunch, Zerto introduced the channel and cloud business models.

“As Zerto continues to double each year and works with more than 1,500 resellers, CSPs and system integrator partners, introducing the technical alliances model is a logical next step in Zerto’s evolution," he said. “Building alliances and investing money in joint solutions is a sign of Zerto’s maturity as a company. Our stable revenue stream can carry long-term investment which alliances definitely are."

ZAP adds technology vendors to the company’s partner business model, which already includes traditional VARs and CSPs. ZAP is an annual, tiered program offering Silver, Gold and Platinum membership levels based on a mutual agreement to drive strategic, global impact on the market. Based on the partner’s level within the program, alliance partners are able to “unlock resources, support and services to speed time-to-market and grow the mutual joint customer base," Zerto said.

“The program makes it simple and predictable to work with Zerto regardless of what level or tier a partner company qualifies for," Kerr said. “The predictability of interactions with partners and inside the Zerto organization will result in much more fruitful partnerships further increasing Zerto growth."

“Nutanix has been leading the charge to help organizations worldwide make the transition to enterprise clouds that have the agility and scalability of public clouds with predictability and control of on premise infrastructure," said Venugopal Pai, Nutanix’s vice president of alliance and business development. “We are excited to work with Zerto to help joint customers ensure critical systems and data stay available and protected as they deploy enterprise clouds."