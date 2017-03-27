ZeroStack, Nimble Team on Cloud Storage

News

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – March 27, 2017 – ZeroStack, the leader in making self-driving private cloud affordable for all companies, today announced a joint solution with Nimble Storage that integrates ZeroStack’s Intelligent Cloud Platform with Nimble Storage systems to create a pre-tested, completely automated, and fully supported converged private cloud solution. With this joint solution, enterprises can now leverage their existing investments in Nimble Storage and ZeroStack installed on servers to build a highly resilient and high performing cloud for application development, running packaged enterprise applications and hosting.

The combined ZeroStack/Nimble Storage solution offers several unique advantages:

ZeroStack’s Cloud Platform solution can now use Nimble Storage systems as back-end storage. Users can simply plug the Nimble Storage devices into the ZeroStack platform.

Nimble Storage’s advanced features, such as cross-site replication with end-to-end encryption, and application-level policies under which applications like Oracle or SQL Server are specifically tuned to run on Nimble Storage with the highest performance.

ZeroStack users can leverage Nimble’s QoS and Dedupe capabilities for overall storage efficiencies.

“Nimble Storage customers can now leverage their existing deployment to integrate with ZeroStack and extend the storage efficiencies in a hybrid cloud environment,” said Gary O’Neal, VP Alliances, Nimble Storage. “Our predictive flash storage solutions give our customers the storage agility they need, and ZeroStack’s cloud platform extends storage into the cloud for self-service use on a self-healing infrastructure.”

Both Nimble Storage and ZeroStack will market the solution to their customers and resellers. With this combined solution, Nimble Storage and ZeroStack resellers can offer their customers strategic advice on cloud and storage options while retaining customers who might otherwise have no choice but move to a public cloud provider.

“Nimble Storage is the leader in all-flash storage systems that close the application performance gap,” said Kamesh Pemmaraju, vice president of product management at ZeroStack. “By combining our products into a single converged solution, we extend our customers’ existing investments and deliver a turnkey on-premises cloud solution.”

Helpful Links

About ZeroStack

ZeroStack uses smart software and artificial intelligence to deliver a self-driving, fully integrated private cloud platform that offers the agility and simplicity of public cloud at a fraction of the cost. On premises, ZeroStack’s cloud operating system converts bare-metal servers into a reliable, self-healing cloud cluster. This cluster is consumed via a self-service SaaS portal. The SaaS portal also collects telemetry data and uses artificial intelligence to create models that help customers make decisions about capacity planning, troubleshooting and optimized placement of applications. The integrated App Store enables one-click deployment of many applications that provide the platform for most modern cloud native applications. This solution is fully integrated with public clouds to offer seamless migration between clouds. Founded by senior engineers from VMware and Google, the company is funded by Formation 8 and Foundation Capital, and is based in Mountain View, California. For more information, visit http://www.zerostack.com or follow us on Twitter @ZeroStackInc.