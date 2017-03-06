Webroot Security Product Integrates with Kaseya VSA

News

PRESS RELEASE — BROOMFIELD, Colo. March 06, 2017 –– Webroot, the market leader in network and endpoint security and cloud-based threat intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with Kaseya, the leading provider of complete IT management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and mid-sized businesses. Together, Kaseya and Webroot will offer customers the security, efficacy, ease of management and cost savings endpoint administrators need to protect clients and users from advanced cyber threats.

Webroot SecureAnywhere® Business Endpoint Protection (WSAB) has been tightly integrated as a module into Kaseya VSA, the company’s IT management platform, and customers can purchase Webroot directly through Kaseya. The Webroot Kaseya Module gives customers simplified and automated endpoint security management that ensures each individual endpoint is constantly monitored and protected against malware, ransomware and advanced persistent threats. Additional benefits include support for Apple® products and access to the Webroot Unity API (Unity), which allows security administrators to access additional Webroot endpoint data and services for more efficient business operations, actionable information and better service delivery to their customers.

“Managing an endpoint security solution is an increasingly challenging task for MSPs and small businesses. Issues can include poor efficacy, poor event visibility, poor automation and remediation, high support-desk call rates and increasingly high operational costs. Making matters worse is the complexity of today’s security landscape,” said Charlie Tomeo, vice president of channel and technical sales at Webroot. “Organizations need endpoint security solutions that are cost effective yet powerful, efficient yet highly secure. The partnership of Kaseya and Webroot offers an automated solution that meets these requirements.”

The Webroot Kaseya Module includes:

Easy deployment management: Intuitive, straightforward GUI-driven install/uninstall

Combined deployment and status dashboard: Single pane of glass view to manage Webroot within the VSA dashboard

Powerful search capabilities: Search via Kaseya group, machine ID or other criteria

Deployment flexibility: Mirrored management for Kaseya groups via Webroot groups, or sites with single or multiple keys

Auto-discovery: Automatic recognition and management for already installed Webroot agents via VSA

“As IT environments grow increasingly complex and distributed, the imperative to safeguard corporate data is paramount,” said Mike Puglia, chief product officer of Kaseya. “Our customers rely on us to deliver best in class solutions that will enable them to effectively and securely manage their IT infrastructure. The combination of Kaseya’s industry-leading IT management platform and Webroot’s proven cloud-based endpoint security solution means that our customers can not only offer better protection against threats, but also increase operating margins by significantly reducing the complexities and inefficiencies associated with managing two disparate products. Through this partnership, our customers will have peace of mind in knowing that they can manage, automate and protect all of IT.”

“The recent epidemic of high-profile breaches has highlighted to businesses the importance of improving their defenses from cyberattacks,” said Chriss Rhode, CEO of Orlando-based OrLANtech. “We chose Webroot because it is the premier provider of endpoint security solutions that are easy to deploy and manage. As a customer of both Kaseya and Webroot, we anticipate strong traction among the Kaseya user community as a result of this partnership.”

Availability

The Webroot Kaseya Module is now available for the Kaseya VSA platform through the Kaseya Automation Exchange, the company’s marketplace. For more information and to register for a free trial of the Webroot Kaseya Module, please visit

https://automationexchange.kaseya.com/products/298#details.