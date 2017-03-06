This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

Vonage Names Telarus Top Distributor
By Edward Gately
March 06, 2017 - News
Vonage Business has named Telarus, the master agent and national distributor of cloud, voice and data services, as its top producer of new channel-partner revenue.

“We couldn’t be happier about this huge win," said Adam Edwards, Telarus’ CEO. “A year ago we invested in the acquisition of VXSuite (first announced at Cloud Partners, a Channel Partners event — now Channel Partners Evolution), a VoIP monitoring product, in order to help our partners overcome perceived challenges of moving from premise[s] phones systems to the cloud. That investment, coupled with the hard work of our sales partners, employees, and the team supporting us at Vonage, have made our quick assertion to the top a reality. We are truly honored to receive this recognition and to be a Vonage channel partner."

Vonage’s indirect channel program has more than 30 channel managers nationwide to support its partners and help them to leverage its UCaaS offerings for businesses. Through these partnerships, customers “benefit from the strength of the Vonage brand, exceptional customer service, extensive training, and ongoing engineering support," the company said.

“We are pleased to recognize Telarus for their exceptional sales efforts over the past year," said Kyle Johnson, Vonage’s senior vice president of sales. “Vonage is committed to the channel-partner community and to helping valued partners like Telarus to grow their business by delivering reliable, full-featured, and cost effective UCaaS solutions for their customers."

