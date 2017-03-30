Verizon to Resell Equinix Colocation Services

By James Anderson

News

Verizon Enterprise Solutions plans to resell colocation and interconnection services from Equinix.

The companies announced Thursday Equinix services will aid Verizon in connecting enterprise customers to different clouds and enterprises within the Equinix platform.

The deal between the two companies comes a few months after Verizon agreed to sell its data-center business to Equinix for $3.6 billion. The purchase gave Equinix 29 data centers in both the U.S. and Latin America.

The new partnership will combine Equinix colocation services with Verizon’s security, network and communication services. Jim Duncan, vice president of global advanced solutions for Verizon Enterprise Solutions, said customers will gain access to “fully-integrated network, security and data-center services."

“Our network provides IT continuity across current and future IT strategies – cloud migrations and the like – and Equinix provides an interconnection point to leading cloud platforms for that transformation," Duncan said.

Jon Lin, vice president of corporate development and strategy for Equinix, also praised the boosted portfolio of services.

"Through this agreement, our mutual enterprise customers gain the global scale and interconnection capabilities of Platform Equinix together with Verizon’s global IP network, managed security services and advanced communications services," Lin said. “This collaboration – including direct, private access to leading cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform – enables us to help enterprises fully realize the benefits of hybrid and multi-cloud environments."

Verizon customers will be able to access multi-cloud environments and build hybrid cloud solutions, the companies said. The colocation and interconnection services occur in Equinix International Business Exchange data centers.