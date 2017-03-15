Unitrends Adds Ransomware Detection, Application Provisioning Support to Backup Solutions

By Lorna Garey

News

Backup and continuity solutions supplier Unitrends, which sells exclusively through the channel, announced Wednesday the addition of ransomware detection, self-service application provisioning and centralized management of multiple branch sites to its Recovery Series physical appliances and Unitrends Backup virtual appliances.

Ransomware detection and prevention is a popular addition to backup appliances, for good reason. The Internet Crime Complaint Center reported that last year alone, ransomware events cost U.S. companies $24 million. No one expects that number to drop in 2017, and a strong backup and disaster-recovery strategy is critical to protecting customer data.

Alex Alvarez, Unitrends’ SVP worldwide channels, told Channel Partners that the new releases are meant to expand market opportunities for partners targeting all-size customers.

“The breadth of the Unitrends portfolio provides partners the ability to address customer backup and business-continuity needs with a single vendor," said Alvarez. “Our partner program delivers more leads, more margin, fewer integration headaches and lower support costs in a 100-percent channel model."

Alvarez joined Unitrends in September from Riverbed Technology, where he was VP, global enterprise solutions. The company’s channel program includes deal registration, sales and technical certification programs, MDF and volume-incentive rebates and integrated customer case management, leading to a “one throat to choke" motto. Unitrends announced earlier this month that it won three Stevie awards for sales and customer service, including taking gold in the “Customer Service Department of the Year - Computer Hardware" category.

The ransomware-detection feature uses predictive analytics to determine the probability that malware is on a server, workstation or desktop and alerts administrators if ransomware is detected. The user is then able to restore back to the last legitimate recovery point. Unitrends says the predictive analytics engine is entirely proprietary and built in-house.

Looking to add a DRaaS practice? Attend our DRaaS Sales Boot Camp at Channel Partners Conference & Expo and learn new tactics from Carmen Sorice, SVP, channels at Sungard Availability Services, and Lester Keizer, CEO and co-owner of consultancy Business Continuity Technologies. Register now!

The new self-service feature enables administrators of applications including SQL Server, Oracle, Exchange and SharePoint to initiate recoveries and manage backups. Advanced role-based access control ensures security. The Distributed Enterprise Manager console is useful for ...