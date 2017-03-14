Unify, Plantronics Collaborate on Collaboration

PRESS RELEASE — March 13, 2017 — Unify, the Atos brand for communications software and services, today announced a partnership with Plantronics to offer Unify Circuit solutions powered by Plantronics Hub software to augment team collaboration. This integration provides superior call quality and helps increase employee flexibility and productivity.

Businesses can now select Plantronics headsets with Unify Circuit to create a simpler, richer user experience. The effort is designed to benefit every type of worker – from the desktop office worker to the mobile worker to the flexible worker. The Unify Circuit platform integrates easily with Plantronics hardware, and operates naturally in a rich software environment, removing the restrictions of being tethered to hardware at a fixed location.

“At a time when the workforce is becoming increasingly dispersed, it’s vital for team collaboration to be reliable and intuitive across devices,” said Luiz Domingos, Head of Product House, Unify. “Our integration with Plantronics audio solutions helps teams easily collaborate anywhere, anytime, from any device.”

Plantronics’ APIs, integrated with the Circuit platform, create an extension in Circuit that communicates with Plantronics Hub. This integration enables call control and synchronization between Circuit and Plantronics USB audio devices for a simple user experience. Plantronics Hub also provides advanced multi-device and settings management. The integration works across desktop and web clients for maximum versatility.

Plantronics enhances Circuit users’ collaboration experience with a wide range of corded or wireless headsets and speakerphones, providing:

a rich and crisp high-definition (HD) audio experience for vibrant conversations

active noise cancellation (ANC) technology to block distractions

“Office-on-the-go”, where the user can seamlessly swipe a conversation from one device to another while maintaining audio in their headset

About Unify

Unify is one of the world’s leading communications software and services brands, providing integrated communications and collaboration solutions worldwide. Our customers range in size from 5 employees to 500,000+ employees. Our solutions unify multiple voice, video and data networks, connected devices and applications into one easy-to-use platform that allows teams to collaborate effectively and efficiently – anytime, anywhere. The result is a transformation of how the enterprise communicates and collaborates that amplifies collective effort, energizes the business, improves employee satisfaction and enhances business performance. Unify has a strong heritage of product reliability, innovation, open standards and security. Our OpenScape and Circuit communications solutions provide a seamless and efficient collaboration experience – on any device. Together, the group’s global team of UCC experts and service professionals set the standard for a rich communications and collaboration experience that empowers teams to deliver better results. Unify is an Atos company.





About Atos

Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is a leader in digital services with pro forma annual revenue of circa € 12 billion and circa 100,000 employees in 72 countries. Serving a global client base, the Group provides Consulting & Systems Integration services, Managed Services & BPO, Cloud operations, Big Data & Cyber-security solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry. With its deep technology expertise and industry knowledge, the Group works with clients across different business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications, and Transportation.



Atos is focused on business technology that powers progress and helps organizations to create their firm of the future. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and is listed on the Euronext Paris market. Atos operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline.