TrapX Security Gets New Channel Leader from Cisco

By Edward Gately

News

TrapX Security has hired Dan Sibille, formerly with Cisco Systems, to join its executive team as vice president of worldwide channels.

Sibille is responsible for expanding the reach of the company's multi-tier DeceptionGrid product beyond "its successful market penetration" in the U.S. and Europe. He has more than 20 years of experience building and growing channel operations for leading organizations.

He previously was Cisco’s global lead of security channel strategy and partnerships. He also has held executive sales and channel management positions at Lancope (acquired by Cisco), Extreme Networks, IBM, WatchGuard and 3Com.

“With dozens of new customers each quarter and a new three-tier deception strategy, TrapX is clearly on the rise, and I'm eager to lead their growth in the channel," Sibille said. “TrapX's recently announced DeceptionGrid 6.0 perfectly balances ease of deployment, high-fidelity alerting and ecosystem integrations at an affordable price point. This makes the product an attractive option for organizations of any size, across many industries, that want to stop advanced threats and gain greater visibility into their security posture. I look forward to ensuring that the DeceptionGrid products are readily accessible to companies that are looking to leverage these attributes throughout the world."

TrapX DeceptionGrid is sold exclusively through the company's reseller channel, which provides dedicated sales and technical resources aimed at helping resellers close new business.

“Dan has demonstrated his ability to successfully create and manage the expansion of channel programs for several leading security companies, and we look to leveraging that expertise to further the global market penetration of our multi-tier deception product," said Carl Wright, TrapX’s general manager and executive vice president. “We remain dedicated to our reseller-centric sales approach and recognize that the growth of our partner ecosystem is the best and only way to expand the reach of our products to customers worldwide. Dan will be an instrumental part of ensuring we meet that goal."