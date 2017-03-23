This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Informa

Toshiba to Shut Down Business Phone Division
By Edward Gately
March 23, 2017 - News
Print
Comments

Toshiba plans to shut down its business phone division as part of its continuing global restructuring.

Toshiba's Brian MetherellIn a letter this week, Brian Metherell, vice president and general manager of Toshiba America Information Systems’ (TAIS) Telecommunication Systems Division (TSD), notified dealers of the pending closure. 

Toshiba has “deemed it necessary to wind down our Telecommunication Systems Division (TSD) business starting immediately," he said. Toshiba Canada also will be announcing the wind-down of its telecommunications business, and TSD will no longer be selling in Mexico, he said.

TSD is a manufacturer of IP business telephone systems designed for small-to medium-size businesses and larger enterprises with multiple locations.

“Dealers can submit orders through May 22, 2017, subject to inventory availability and purchase order acceptance," Metherell said. “TSD will continue to support dealers in all warranty and maintenance obligations to customers. With respect to VIPedge customers, TSD will continue to support the services in accordance with contract terms. For customers who wish to transition away from VIPedge service, TSD will waive early termination charges."

Toshiba America Information Systems couldn’t be reached for further comment.

Toshiba is struggling financially with its nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric, which may be heading toward bankruptcy. According to a report by Bloomberg, Toshiba has been battered to the point where a possible bankruptcy of the nuclear equipment business is being cheered by investors.

Toshiba has been struggling with construction delays at Westinghouse projects that could result in a writedown of $6.2 billion, although it hasn’t been able to get auditors to sign off on the final figures.

Print
Comments
comments powered by Disqus

Subscribe to our mailing list

  • Be the first to know about our two live events including announcements, special offers, and more.
  • Top headlines and must-read articles delivered to your inbox once each week.
  • Notice of new, premium content on the Channel Partners website.
  • Receive the digital version of Channel Partners magazine twice per year.

Video Playlist

Galleries

More

Most Wanted

Reports

 