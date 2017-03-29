Tintri Rolls Out New Cloud Certification Program

News

PRESS RELEASE — MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Tintri, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise cloud platforms, today announced a new cloud certification program -- Tintri Certified Cloud Expert (TCCE) -- for partners seeking to advance their cloud practice and develop value-add offers. The certification program comes on the heels of recent industry awards that recognize Tintri's enterprise cloud solutions, and it complements Tintri's other certification programs: Tintri Certified Sales Professional (TCSP), Tintri Certified Solution Engineer (TCSE) and Tintri Certified Solution Expert (TCSX).

Tintri's new cloud certification program fills a gap in the market by enabling partners to offer cloud services to their customers, distinguishing them in competitive situations as strategic advisors and generating opportunities for value-add consulting and integration services. The program was created based on the best practices of current Tintri customers and partners with fully developed cloud practices as well as successful implementations.

"Tintri's success is driven by our channel partner's ability to differentiate themselves and our products in the market," said Eric Berry, VP Channel Operations, Tintri. "Our new certification program will set our partners apart by equipping them with the tools and expertise they need to deliver innovative cloud services to their customers."

Tintri's cloud certification program includes a mix of online training, scheduled lab time (to solve challenges and implement ideas) and panel reviews of automation exercises. Certification content will cover enterprise cloud deployment, automation, orchestration and scripting.

"Cloud is at the center of every conversation we have with customers and prospects," said Erik Melander, EVP Solutions at Kovarus and a contributor to the certification program. "Partners that can help customers navigate their journey to a multi-cloud environment will stand apart. That's why we've invested in an expert team and a series of solutions that simplify automation, orchestration and self-service. And it's why working with Tintri's enterprise cloud platform and web services architecture has resonated so well with customers."

About Tintri

Tintri offers an enterprise cloud infrastructure built on a public-cloud like web services architecture and RESTful APIs. Organizations use Tintri all-flash storage with scale-out and automation as a foundation for their own clouds -- to build agile development environments for cloud native applications and to run mission critical enterprise applications. Tintri enables users to guarantee the performance of their applications, automate common IT tasks to reduce operating expenses, troubleshoot across their infrastructure, and predict an organization's needs to scale -- the underpinnings of a modern data center. That's why leading cloud service providers and enterprises, including Comcast, Chevron, NASA, Toyota, United Healthcare and 20% of the Fortune 100, trust Tintri with enterprise cloud.

For more information, visit www.tintri.com and follow us on Twitter: @Tintri.