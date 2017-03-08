This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

Tenable Hires Cisco Vet as Chief Revenue Officer
By Edward Gately
March 08, 2017 - News
Tenable Network Security has expanded its executive team with two new hires, from Cisco and Tanium, who will lead the company through its next growth phase.

Tenable's Jennifer JohnsonTenable's John NegronJohn Negron, most recently Cisco’s vice president of global security sales, has been appointed Tenable’s first chief revenue officer. Jennifer Johnson, formerly Tanium’s chief marketing officer, has been appointed Tenable’s first chief marketing officer.

Negron, a cybersecurity industry veteran, has more than 30 years of experience in enterprise software. At Cisco, he co-led the creation of the company’s cybersecurity business unit, where he directed more than 800 field sales professionals and engineers, and helped lead the business to more than $2 billion in annual sales.

While at Tanium, Johnson successfully positioned the company as a dominant force in cybersecurity and enterprise IT, and helped lead the company through multiple years of growth with a high valuation.

“Tenable has had exceptional performance to date and these appointments bring additional power and punch to make a strong team even stronger," said Amit Yoran, Tenable’s CEO. “John and Jennifer each bring to Tenable a potent blend of executive experience, strategic vision, bold execution and go-to-market innovation as demonstrated during their roles at some of the biggest and most widely recognized names in cybersecurity."

Tenable’s customers range from Fortune Global 500 companies, to the global public sector, to mid-sized enterprises in all sectors, including finance, government, health care, higher education, retail and energy.

