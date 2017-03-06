Telstra the Latest to Turn to VeloCloud for SD-WAN

News

PRESS RELEASE — MARCH 6, 2017 – Telstra today announced a strategic partnership with US-based VeloCloud™ Networks, the Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN™ (software defined wide area networks) company, which simplifies and automates enterprise branch networking. The partnership includes an investment by Telstra Ventures in VeloCloud as part of their latest funding round.

According to Mark Sherman, Managing Director of Telstra Ventures, the investment was consistent with Telstra’s overall network strategy, with Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV) increasingly playing a role in offering greater network flexibility and agility for enterprise customers.

“We expect SDN will continue to transform enterprise networking around the world and VeloCloud SD-WAN can help companies achieve more agile and responsive networks as well as reduce costs,” said Mr. Sherman. “We are excited about the opportunity to work with VeloCloud on solutions for our enterprise customers, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region where their technology can help businesses manage their networks in dynamic environments across multiple locations. Our first step will be to offer VeloCloud technology to customers in mainland China.”

Telstra’s joint venture in China, Telstra PBS, is a leading provider of enterprise services to customers in mainland China and is adding VeloCloud SD-WAN solutions to its product suite.

“VeloCloud is very pleased that Telstra is an investor and partner in our recently concluded funding round,” said Sanjay Uppal, CEO and Co-founder of VeloCloud. “We see great opportunities in Asia where more businesses are leveraging both public and private networks and relying on cloud services and applications. We look forward to working closely with Telstra given the strength of their network, customer relationships and experience in the Asia-Pacific region.”

VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN enables enterprises to securely support application growth, network agility and simplified branch and end-point implementations while delivering optimised access to cloud services, private data centres and enterprise applications. It enables both enterprises and service providers to benefit from the multi-tenant cloud gateway architecture and supports real-time applications over private, broadband and wireless links.