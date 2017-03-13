Telinta, Mutare Team on Prepaid Voicemail-to-Text

PRESS RELEASE — Springfield, NJ and Rolling Meadows, IL (March 13, 2017) Mutare, a leading provider of voicemail transcription solutions and services, and Telinta, a global leader in cloud-based VoIP switching and billing solutions, today announced that Mutare’s automated voicemail transcription solution can be purchased on a prepaid basis and used via Telinta’s cloud-based softswitch platform.

Mutare will waive its initial sign-up fee for Telinta customers who open a new prepaid account for transcription services. Mutare customers who sign up with Telinta will receive one free month of switching and billing, up to a $400 credit, on their first monthly Telinta invoice.

This automated voicemail-to-text (v2t) solution transcribes voicemails without human intervention, enabling end users to receive transcribed text via email, SMS and IM, for easier, faster response to important calls. VoIP service providers and their resellers can offer Mutare’s voicemail transcription as part of services offered via Telinta’s carrier-grade softswitch platform. Examples of Telinta’s white label hosted solutions for VoIP service providers include Hosted PBX, Business and Residential VoIP, MVNO, Mobile VoIP and other cloud-based solutions.

With nearly a decade of experience in speech to text solutions development, Mutare offers a solution for the service provider market that is second-to-none in accuracy and ease of deployment. The Mutare solution is seamlessly integrated into Telinta’s award-winning TeliCoreTM softswitch and billing platform, enabling Telinta customers to offer high-quality VoIP services together with voicemail transcription without needing their own infrastructure or technical staff. TeliCore’s highly-flexible billing capabilities enable Telinta customers to offer Mutare’s voicemail transcription as a premium option, or as a standard feature bundled into any calling plan created on Telinta’s platform.

“Using Mutare’s innovative voicemail transcription solution, Telinta customers will be able to increase end user convenience, collaboration and productivity,” said Ben Crown, CEO of Mutare. “When end users can return calls quickly and easily, service providers earn greater revenues from increased minutes of use.”

“Telinta has built a comprehensive ecosystem of industry-leading partners, and Mutare plays an important role in helping our customers to differentiate themselves,” said Alex Ferdman, CEO of Telinta. “Voicemail transcription, together with our highly-reliable switching and billing solutions, can help VoIP service providers to gain a competitive edge and grow their business.”

About Telinta

Founded in 2002, Telinta, Inc. offers secure and reliable cloud-based Switching and Billing solutions for VoIP service providers around the globe. Telinta’s full portfolio of white label carrier-grade solutions is highly customizable for VoIP service providers and their resellers. This includes Hosted PBX, Business and Residential VoIP, Audio-Conferencing, WebRTC, Calling Card and Pinless, Mobile VoIP and MVNO, Wholesale VoIP and other solutions. Please visit us at www.telinta.com for more information.

About Mutare

Mutare creates customized software that makes communication easy, secure and efficient, with solutions for speech to text transcription, smart notification, smart chat, contact centers and more. For more information visit us at mutare.com.