Telarus Hires Level 3, Integra Channel Vet

By James Anderson

News

Telarus has tapped a new man to build the company’s partner base in the Pacific Northwest.

Koby Phillips now serves as Northwest senior partner development manager for the master agent. He will report to Mike Bettilyon, regional vice president of the company's Mountain West region.

Philips said he aims to help partners in his region grow using Telarus assets. His job is to help recruit partners and develop current partners’ unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) and SD-WAN practices.

“With Telarus’ patented real-time quoting system, fiber-map lookup app for iPhone, free network monitoring, hosted voice monitoring, UCaaS, and SD-WAN product matrices, and demand-generation technology, I am going to be able to talk about the unique things Telarus offers its partners," he said.

Telarus said Phillips has a strong history with network and UCaaS sales that will help support the company’s VARs, agents and other sales partners. He most recently managed channel sales for Level 3 in the same region. He spent four years at Level 3, preceded by an indirect sales manager position at Integra and an account executive position at tw telecom.

“Koby is a seasoned industry veteran who understands how to attract top-selling partners and open their minds to all of the unique tools and resources Telarus provides for them to grow their cloud, network, and UCaaS practices," Bettilyon said. “With his prior experience, we’ve experienced first-hand his unique ability to help his partners exceed their growth targets with his responsiveness, attention to detail, and thorough understanding of today’s communication technology. He’ll be a huge asset for our partners in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon."