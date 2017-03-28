Tech Data Debuts New Training via Former Avnet Unit

PRESS RELEASE — CLEARWATER, Fla. (March 28, 2017) – Tech Data Corporation (Nasdaq: TECD) today introduced through its Technology Solutions business, formerly a division of Avnet, the Individual Multimedia Video Presence (iMVP®) learning environment. iMVP provides partners the opportunity to attend interactive, live certified courses from the comfort of their offices or homes.

Using the immersive video software, camera and headset provided by Technology Solutions’ ExitCertified® education services group, participating partners can see, hear, and connect with both their instructors and other students – via live two-way high-quality video interface. iMVP works on a wide array of partner devices, including desktops, laptops, tablets – even mobile phones.

“While many online learning environments can leave students longing for closer interaction with peers and instructors, iMVP offers a remarkably interactive way to experience premium training with certified instructors without the hassle of leaving their homes or offices,” said Hees Ham, vice president, Technology Solutions education services, North America. “When you take a certified course with ExitCertified, you are learning from the creators of the products you use. Our commitment to the IT channel community, along with our authorization to deliver supplier-sanctioned courses, ensures that our partners receive premium training and certification experiences.”

“ExitCertified has spent the past several years pushing the boundaries of what is available in a virtual environment,” said Mark Morrissey, senior director, Education Programs at Cloudera. “The iMVP virtual solution creates an atmosphere of collaboration among instructors and students that regularly is missing from remotely hosted training engagements.”

Over the last five years, using the iMVP technology, ExitCertified has trained over 10,000 students from 67 countries. iMVP has proven to be more engaging than audio-based virtual training and more interactive than recorded video training. This experience leads to more consumption and engagement, which results in more satisfied customers.

“As a long-term IT instructor who has taught and attended both in-class and a variety of distance learning classes, I am enthusiastic about ExitCertified's iMVP,” said Hans Forbrich, Oracle ACE Director (Retired). “I have attended iMVP sessions, and this provides the closest to an 'in-classroom' experience that I have seen to date. Most distance learning methods miss one or more vital components: voice, visual feedback from students, visual feedback from the instructor, presentations, demos, and remote desktop access. As an instructor who has been on both sides of the classroom, I find ExitCertified's iMVP is the only distance learning classroom that ensures ALL of these components are available throughout the duration of the class.”

Read more iMVP customer testimonials here. For more information on iMVP and ExitCertified education offerings, contact the ExitCertified team at (800) 803-3948, send them an email or visit their website.

For more information on Technology Solutions, please visit ats.avnet.com. Stay up to date on Technology Solutions, North America on Twitter and connect with Technology Solutions on LinkedIn.

