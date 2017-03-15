Tech Data Adds Zadara Storage Products to Avnet Cloud Marketplace

News

PRESS RELEASE — IRVINE, CA – March 14, 2017 – Zadara® Storage, the provider of enterprise-class Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS), today announced an agreement with Tech Data Corporation (Nasdaq: TECD), one of the world’s largest wholesale distributors of technology products, services and solutions. Technology Solutions, formerly a division of Avnet and now part of Tech Data, will make Zadara Storage solutions easily accessible to channel partners worldwide through its Avnet Cloud Marketplace. Zadara Storage uniquely offers users enterprise-grade storage-as-a-service in any location (cloud, on-premise or hybrid), supporting any data type (block, file and object) and connecting to any protocol (FC, iSCSI, iSER, NFS, CIFS, S3, Swift). Customers of AWS, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure can access Zadara Storage directly from their cloud virtual machines and enjoy Zadara’s enhanced privacy, performance and data protection features.

According to the industry analyst firm IT Brand Pulse, the public cloud storage-as-a-service market is growing at approximately 25% per year, and by 2020 will capture 25% of a massive $50 billion in enterprise storage spending. The rapid transition from traditional CapEx storage to as-a-service solutions is due to the scalability, elasticity and economic benefits of OpEx-based storage-as-a-service. “At IT Brand Pulse, we believe that the rapid growth Zadara Storage is enjoying is due to their excellent product/market fit,” said Frank Berry, CEO IT Brand Pulse. “Users are tired of the traditional model of purchasing and managing storage, and Zadara Storage has a unique, world-class storage-as-a-service solution, providing enterprise-grade storage that is also fully managed.”

The Avnet Cloud Marketplace enables Technology Solutions partners, including value-added resellers (VARs), independent software vendors (ISVs), managed service providers (MSPs) and system integrators (SIs), easy access to products like the Zadara Storage Cloud. With this announcement, Technology Solutions partners now have access to the award-winning portfolio of Zadara Storage block, file and object storage services. All Zadara Storage solutions are provided in a pure OpEx, pay-as-you-go model, provide resource isolation, and are fully managed – enabling customers to focus on managing their business, rather than managing their storage.

“As enterprises worldwide continue the transition from purchasing CapEx storage to subscribing to OpEx-based storage services, we are pleased to add Zadara Storage to the Avnet Cloud Marketplace,” said Sergio Farache, senior vice president, strategic business units, Enterprise Solutions, Tech Data. “Corporate IT customers require flexible, agile storage services that align with their business, and Zadara Storage will enable our resellers to address this growing market demand.”

“We are proud to partner with Technology Solutions and help their partners participate in the dynamic shift from CapEx storage to OpEx storage services,” said Nelson Nahum, CEO and co-founder of Zadara Storage. “Our Zadara Storage Cloud is the foundation for companies from nearly every vertical market worldwide. Our new relationship with Tech Data will now expand our reach even further, by providing these solutions through the Avnet Cloud Marketplace.”

About Zadara Storage

Zadara® Storage offers enterprise Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) through the award-winning Zadara Storage Cloud. It can be deployed at any location (cloud, on-premise or hybrid), supporting any data type (block, file and object) and connecting to any protocol (FC, iSCSI, iSER, NFS, CIFS, S3, Swift). The VPSA® Storage Array service provides enterprise SAN and NAS while the ZIOS™ service delivers private object storage. Zadara provides resource isolation, exceptional data security, and management control. Zadara is available via OPaaS (On-Premise-as-a-Service) and through a variety of partners including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and others. Learn more at www.zadarastorage.com, Zadara’s Blog, LinkedIn and Twitter.