Synnex Takes Google Partnership to Next Level

PRESS RELEASE — Austin, TX – March 30, 2017 (from SYNNEX Spring Varnex Conference) – SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading Technology Solutions distributor, announced today that it has deepened its partnership with Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) by adding Google’s G Suite productivity and collaboration suite to its CLOUDSolv offerings. As a commercial distributor, SYNNEX gives resellers access to the powerful G Suite platform through the North American CLOUDSolv marketplace of comprehensive cloud solutions, thus enabling their end user customers to quickly and easily access G Suite’s set of intelligent apps including Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Hangouts.

SYNNEX also brings Google Chrome Device Management and services to the education and commercial sectors in the North American channel. The addition of G Suite to the current SYNNEX Google practice delivers SYNNEX’ network of resellers a more complete solution built around Google Cloud.

“SYNNEX helps businesses meet ever-increasing demands for speed, flexibility, security, and performance with Google Cloud solutions,” said Rob Moyer, Vice President, Cloud and Software Solutions. “We are pleased to offer solutions like G Suite as part of a complete portfolio of technology and services to help businesses take full advantage of the power of the cloud.”

The announcement marks the evolution of SYNNEX’ cloud practice and its commitment to support businesses from SMB to Enterprise.

For more information about G Suite, please reach out to Googlesales@synnex.com and visit https://www.synnexcorp.com/us/google/ or www.synnexcorp.com.

