Synnex Takes Google Partnership to Next Level
March 30, 2017 - News
PRESS RELEASE — Austin, TX – March 30, 2017 (from SYNNEX Spring Varnex Conference) – SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading Technology Solutions distributor, announced today that it has deepened its partnership with Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) by adding Google’s G Suite productivity and collaboration suite to its CLOUDSolv offerings. As a commercial distributor, SYNNEX gives resellers access to the powerful G Suite platform through the North American CLOUDSolv marketplace of comprehensive cloud solutions, thus enabling their end user customers to quickly and easily access G Suite’s set of intelligent apps including Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Hangouts.  

SYNNEX also brings Google Chrome Device Management and services to the education and commercial sectors in the North American channel. The addition of G Suite to the current SYNNEX Google practice delivers SYNNEX’ network of resellers a more complete solution built around Google Cloud.

“SYNNEX helps businesses meet ever-increasing demands for speed, flexibility, security, and performance with Google Cloud solutions,” said Rob Moyer, Vice President, Cloud and Software Solutions. “We are pleased to offer solutions like G Suite as part of a complete portfolio of technology and services to help businesses take full advantage of the power of the cloud.”

The announcement marks the evolution of SYNNEX’ cloud practice and its commitment to support businesses from SMB to Enterprise.

For more information about G Suite, please reach out to Googlesales@synnex.com and visit https://www.synnexcorp.com/us/google/ or www.synnexcorp.com.  

About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a Fortune 500 corporation and a leading business process services company, provides a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry, as well as outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services around customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com.

