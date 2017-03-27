Synnex Partners Celebrate Varnex's 10th Anniversary

By Lynn Haber

News

SYNNEX SPRING VARNEX CONFERENCE — Partner communities, like Varnex, are all about learning leadership skills, business success and learning to expand business opportunities via partnerships with other like-minded partners. In 2016, Varnex members accounted for $1.3 billion in sales for distribution giant Synnex.

About 400 attendees at the Varnex 2017 Spring event, this week in Austin, Texas, are speed-dating with vendors, attending manufacturer’s trainings and educational breakout sessions, networking with other partners, and schmoozing on the vendor Pavilion floor.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Varnex is moving ahead with three key pillars for 2017: education, marketing and branding, and membership. After listening to members, Synnex is rolling out two new education offerings: Virtual Sales Manager and Executive Leadership 201. The distributor has updated the Varnex website where members can find content, new customizable marketing materials, white papers and case studies, and the Varnex Opportunity Playbook.

For Thomas J. Lohr, vice president of operations, and Keith A. Newell, chief financial officer and co-founder of 14-year old Techworks Consulting Inc., it took a short three years to learn the value of a partner community like Varnex.

“The first year we attended Varnex, it was a freebie and we got to experience the community. From there, we try to go to every Varnex event, take leadership trainings through the Varnex University, and over the years we’ve learned the benefit of educating our staff below top management, have them experience the events, get out and network with other businesses. When you’re in a room with 400 other companies, you don’t feel like your competitors anymore," Lohr shared with us.

Like many small and medium partner businesses (SMBs), Lohr explained that in the company’s early years, it viewed the VAR business down the street as a competitor out to steal its business. “Now we’ve learned that there are so many opportunities to meet and engage with other people and have aligned interests," he said.

As a Varnex member, Techworks turns to other member partners with vertical-market expertise they don’t have, or geographies in which they don’t do business, and as a result is growing in areas that, without partnering, wouldn’t have been an option.

“The biggest lesson that we learned being a Varnex member is that our competitors are not our competitors; they’re our partners and we’re helping each other build our businesses," said Newell.

Channel Partners caught up with Bob Stegner, senior vice president of marketing, North America, Synnex, to discuss how partner communities have evolved over the 10 years that Varnex has been around.

Channel Partners: What worked for Synnex and Varnex partners 10 years ago must be different from what makes Varnex a valuable partner community today. Tell us what’s changed.

Bob Stegner: If you go back 10 years, pricing was still a big deal — a factor in a partners' business. So, looking back, a goal for Varnex was to ...