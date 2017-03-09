Symantec, Veritas Alum Takes on Channel Chief Role at Netsurion-EventTracker

By James Anderson

News

The recently-merged security providers Netsurion and EventTracker have brought on a new channel chief.

Guy Cunningham now serves as vice president of channel sales and distribution for both companies, which announced plans to merge last fall. Netsurion offers managed security services for data and network, and EventTracker offers security information and event management (SIEM).

Cunningham will work to build the Netsurion and EventTracker channel programs that consist of resellers, MSPs and distributors. He has worked in a variety of indirect sales roles for multiple companies, and most of the companies were part of the cybersecurity industry.

“Guy brings a fantastic analytical mind to the Netsurion and EventTracker teams," Netsurion CEO Kevin Watson said. “With the rapidly changing security and threat landscapes impacting small, multilocation, and midsize businesses, we must continue to build strong relationships with resellers, MSPs, and distributors, so we can reach and secure as many organizations as possible. Guy will be key in increasing the reach of Netsurion’s managed security services and EventTracker’s SIEM offerings in order to achieve this goal. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team."

Cunningham most recently worked as director of global strategic alliances at Veritas Technologies. He was a regional director of partners at Connectria Hosting for three years and served in various channel sales roles for Symantec.

He said he hopes to enable partners to “deliver best-in-class service."

“Customers today are making technology purchases based on the cost of a desired outcome. Whether it’s cloud infrastructure, managed services, or enterprise software, they’re buying solutions, not technologies," Cunningham said. “I’m excited to be a part of the team because both Netsurion and EventTracker deliver industry-leading solutions, with highly predictable and successful outcomes, with cost-effective price points."