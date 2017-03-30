Swivel Secure Plans Partner Recruitment Push in North America

By Edward Gately

News

U.K.-based Swivel Secure is expanding its global partner program with concentrated efforts in North America.

Swivel Secure serves thousands of organizations in more than 35 countries. Its technology secures networks for industries ranging from the military, health care and financial sectors, to large IT manufacturers. Its flagship product continues to expand as an enterprise offering worldwide.

Michael McKinzie, Swivel Secure’s regional director for North America and APAC, tells Channel Partners that market demand for two-factor authentication (2FA) and multi-factor authentication (MFA) is increasing rapidly and “customers and partners are seeking solutions which can be rapidly deployed in the cloud or on-premise[s]."

“Swivel offers a scaled partner program where partners can engage at various levels of partnership along with respective generous margins," he said. “We also offer full channel sales and technical support; we want to provide our partners with the best tools possible so they can focus on filling demand."

Swivel Secure's new AuthControl Sentry suite offers “comprehensive 2FA, and strong authentication solutions" for traditional LAN networks as well as cloud services, according to the company. It integrates with platforms such as Citrix, VMware and a broad set of remote access gateways.

In addition, AuthControl Sentry offers native support for cloud applications such as Salesforce.com, Office 365 and Dropbox.

Swivel Secure’s U.S. operations are in Irvine, California. The company maintains a global operations center providing technical support for partners and customers.

The company is planning a 12-to 18-month “intense" partner recruitment phase, McKinzie said.

“We have very few partners in North America, but the few we have are very vertical-focused, i.e. military, finance," he said.

“We are not interested in opening the floodgates for partner recruitment, but we have a coverage issue in many regions around the world which we need to address," said Adrian Jones, Swivel Secure’s managing director. “We are strategically growing our partner program and coupling it with our new demand-generation campaigns. We think it is very important to work closely with partners and we are taking the first step."