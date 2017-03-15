SolarWinds Boosts Hybrid IT Management Offers

By Lynn Haber

SolarWinds on Wednesday announced updates to its Orion modular platform and related products to allow for end-to-end hybrid IT management.

The goal is to elevate SolarWinds' offerings to the next level beyond its NetPath product that’s been shipping for nine months, Christopher Pfister, executive vice president, products at SolarWinds, told us. NetPath shows the path that application traffic takes beyond the corporate firewall.

New product enhancements include:

Deepened cloud visibility for Amazon Web Services (AWS) within SolarWinds SAM (server and application performance monitor) module for the Orion platform. The Orion platform now monitors AWS instances and volumes via the Amazon CloudWatch API, providing more visibility into cloud applications and the cloud infrastructure that supports them.

Support for databases from Microsoft and AWS. The new support for Azure SQL and AWS Aurora RDS databases within SolarWinds DPA (database performance analyzer) allows database administrators and developers to get better performance from their cloud databases and reduce infrastructure requirements using Multi-Dimensional Performance Analysis.

Support for Cisco Meraki wireless access points within the SolarWinds NPM (network performance monitor) module. Cisco Meraki wireless access points are 100 percent cloud-managed, enabling network engineers to focus on configuring network behaviors rather than individual network components. SolarWinds NPM now provides a single pane of glass for monitoring both locally managed access points and Cisco Meraki cloud-managed wireless access points.

“With these enhancements we’re deepening our cloud visibility," said Pfister.

Beyond that, SolarWinds announced the general availability of PerfStack, its next-generation IT troubleshooting dashboard for hybrid IT environments. Pfister called it a fluid dashboard that brings together on-premises visibility currently available in Orion, with the enhanced cloud visibility.

“What this means to partners is that they can bring new capability to their customers," said Pfister, who added that hybrid IT is a reality at customer sites.

According to SolarWinds IT Trends Report 2016: The Hybrid IT Revolution, while 92 percent of IT professionals believe adopting cloud technologies is important to their company’s long-term business success, less than half (43 percent) estimate that half or more of their company’s total IT infrastructure will be in the cloud within the next three to five years.