ShoreTel Debuts Real-Time Collaboration Tool

PRESS RELEASE — SUNNYVALE, Calif. – March 27, 2017 –ShoreTel® (NASDAQ: SHOR), a leading provider of communication solutions that make interactions simple, today announced the launch of ShoreTel TeamworkTM, a real-time collaboration tool that empowers teams to work more efficiently and productively on the go. With Teamwork, colleagues can collaborate over chat, manage team tasks and share files, all from one mobile application.

“As businesses continue to embrace new productivity technologies, mobile and efficient collaboration tools become critical,” said Eugenia Corrales, Senior Vice President of Solutions Group at ShoreTel. “ShoreTel Teamwork streamlines work communications by tightly integrating task management with conversations, reducing email overload and providing colleagues instant access to each other. It is an application for modern users who are not tethered to their desks, enabling them to work across teams with seamless integration inside our communication solutions.”

As a mobile-first collaboration solution, Teamwork is designed to provide a virtual workspace that brings teams together easily and conveniently, allowing them to send messages, share content, create and assign tasks to teammates, and manage personal task lists. Additionally, all activities posted within a Teamwork workspace are persistent. This enables new team members who join the workspace to review previous workspace activities and files so that they can come up to speed on projects more rapidly.

ShoreTel Teamwork was built from the ground up on the ShoreTel SummitTM architecture to be an enterprise-grade collaboration solution that complements ShoreTel Connect’s unified communications suite. The Teamwork application is scalable, secure and easy for IT to deploy and manage.

ShoreTel Teamwork is currently included in the Essentials, Standard and Advanced service offerings for Connect CLOUD customers in the US and Canada. Additional information can be found on the ShoreTel web site.

