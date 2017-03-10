Verizon, Masergy, Aryaka, Nitel Share Key SD-WAN Sales Tips

By Craig Galbraith

News

PLANETONE TECH TOUR — Research shows that within three years, 30 percent of enterprises will have adopted software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN) in some capacity. So there's no better opportunity than now for the channel community to get on board.

That was the message that experts in networking from some industry heavyweights relayed to an audience of roughly 100 partners this week at PlanetOne Communications' Tech Tour stop in Newport Beach, California. Participating in a panel on SD-WAN were Chris MacFarland, CEO, Masergy; Jim Hilbert, chief revenue officer, Aryaka; Ron Grason, co-founder and chief operations officer, Nitel; and Janet Schijns, vice president, Solution and Sales Channels, Verizon Business Markets.

Benefits of SDN, or SD-WAN – often used interchangeably – are numerous: improved application performance; greater flexibility and efficiency; ease of provisioning and network management; and detailed analytics, just to name a few. Increasingly, increased security is being recognized as one of the technology's most important assets. It's a big reason that Nitel, the managed telecom service provider, was deliberate in selecting Versa as its vendor. Nitel plans to launch its SD-WAN offering next month.

"For us, it was about a single platform — one that included security, routing and optimization," Nitel's Grason told Channel Partners in an interview ahead of the panel discussion.

It's easy to compare SD-WAN to the cloud onslaught from a few years ago. Some partners were quick to jump on board, and many who got in early or started a "born in the cloud" practice have been very successful. In 2017, SD-WAN is hitting the channel in the jaw like a right cross.

"We've slow-rolled into a lot of other technologies, but this one hit us hard and fast. It's hard to make sense of all this," noted Jonathan Hartman, PlanetOne VP of sales. If this is overwhelming to us, our customers are experiencing this and more."

And it's not just the new technology that can seem overwhelming. New vendors are showing up all the time — all with varying definitions of the technology and what they have to offer.

"There was a lot of marketing fog around cloud," said Verizon's Schijns. "All these words you're hearing (SDN, SD-WAN) — it's the same thing. There are a million people coming into the market. There is a massive consolidation happening in the marketplace, so we better all be careful about who we partner with."

That's also a reason that proofs of concept play an increasingly important role in selecting vendors.

There's concern in the channel community about what SD-WAN, which can run over the internet or MPLS, will mean for the future of the latter, older technology. Might it be headed down the same road as ...