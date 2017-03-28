Red Hat Reaches Reseller Milestone for Software-Defined Storage

PRESS RELEASE — LAS VEGAS – Red Hat North America Partner Conference – March 28, 2017 – Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that more than 20 North American reseller partners are now accredited to sell the company’s software-defined storage solutions, Red Hat Ceph Storage and Red Hat Gluster Storage. This is in addition to more than 15 technical alliances partners, such as Cisco, Dell EMC, Intel, QCT, Samsung Semiconductor, Seagate and Supermicro.

The accreditation of Red Hat’s storage resellers -- underway since Red Hat expanded the routes to market for the Red Hat Storage portfolio in November 2015 -- is indicative of growing demand for software-defined storage as part of modern IT solutions, including more agile container-based and cloud environments. As organizations deploy these web-scale IT architectures, open, software-defined storage offers them more flexibility in how they manage a wide variety of data, even on a massive scale.

In addition, Red Hat’s active technical alliance program seeks to improve solution compatibility, devise supportive architectures and enhance innovative software-defined storage designs, with advanced hardware from partners around the globe.

Red Hat Advanced and Premier partners that meet the training requirements for their region's partner program via Red Hat Online Partner Enablement Network (OPEN) are accredited to sell Red Hat Storage solutions.

Red Hat Ceph Storage and Red Hat Gluster Storage are open, scale-out, software-defined storage solutions that are designed to run on top of industry standard hardware. They offer partners flexibility that enables them to address a wide array of their clients’ needs regardless of their IT infrastructure. Additionally, the Red Hat Storage portfolio offers a storage platform that can scale across physical, virtual, and cloud resources.

Supporting Quotes

Ben Cherian, director, Partnerships, Alliances, Channel - Storage, Red Hat

“We’re pleased to see such strong interest in our storage portfolio from the channel and the dedication of our partners to become accredited through OPEN. We believe that this commitment shows a desire to be able to provide modern, software-defined solutions as an alternative to traditional storage appliance offerings.”

Shea Hart, director of product and partner management, CDW

“Software-defined storage is an area of growing interest and we are excited to collaborate with Red Hat to orchestrate solutions to fit the needs of our mutual customers. For CDW, this a natural extension of our collaboration with Red Hat delivering innovative open-source solutions to customers for the past several years.”

Terry L. Smith, senior director, Advanced Solutions Group, Penguin Computing, Inc.

"Penguin Computing has almost two decades of leadership in HPC and open technologies. Across our diverse customer base, we have seen significant growth in data requirements with flat or linear increases in IT storage budgets. This has been particularly prevalent in the cloud and in industries like financial services. As an Advanced Red Hat Partner, Penguin Computing has been able to respond to ...